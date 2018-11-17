BELOIT
The Rock County Fury have plenty of familiar faces back from last year’s team, which finished one win away from the WIAA state tournament.
In Saturday’s 2018-19 season opener, however, two new faces led the way for the area’s high school girls hockey co-op in a 6-1 victory over the visiting Brookfield Glacier.
Forward Mya Maslonka, a Janesville Craig junior, and freshman goalie Olivia Cronin of Beloit Memorial, led the Fury.
Maslonka, who returns to the Fury this year after spending last season with AAA Team Wisconsin, scored twice.
“It’s big for us to have her back. She’s just a tremendous player skill-wise, but it’s great to have her back,” head coach Luke Steurer said.
Cronin posted 16 saves on 17 shots in her high school hockey debut. After the Fury started scoring, she said the jitters disappeared quickly.
“Always going into it, you have to have some confidence,” Cronin said.
Fury defenseman Sara Loerke opened the scoring with a shot from the blue line six minutes into the game, and Maslonka made it 2-0 near the end of the period.
Maslonka scored the lone goal of the second period after she picked up a loose puck on the boards and skated to the front of the net before depositing a backhand shot into the goal.
The Fury outscored Brookfield 3-1 in the third period.
While she was excited to get her first start and win, Cronin isn’t going to dwell on Saturday’s result.
“Yeah we won, but it’s not over. We still have a long way to go, and we just have to keep going,” she said.
For Steurer, he said the old members of the team have done a good job building chemistry with the new players.
“They’re doing a great job. It’s kind of like we don’t have any new girls this year. They all get along right away, and they’ve all been skating together all summer long,” he said.
The team, both old members and new, will hope to continue the strong start in their next game against the Bay Area Ice Bears on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY 6, BROOKFIELD 1
Brookfield 0 0 1—1
Rock County 2 1 3—6
First period
RC—Sara Loerke (Alyssa Knauf), 5:45. RC—Mya Maslonka, 16:50.
Second period
RC—Maslonka, 1:49.
Third period
RC—Anika Einbeck (Hailey Knauf), 6:23. RC—Einbeck (A. Knauf). RC—Sara Nerad (Cammi Ganshert), 10:35. B—Zoe Sternberg (Ellie Fuchs), 16:50.
Saves—Kristin Woodcock (B) 44, Olivia Cronin (RC) 16.
