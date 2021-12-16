The Madison Metro Lynx overpowered the Rock County Fury in Badger Conference girls hockey on Thursday.

Grace Bonnell had a goal and two assists to lead the Lynx to a 7-1 victory.

Rock County got an unassisted goal from Emma Kilgora late in the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Madison Metro scored five unanswered goals after that.

Olivia Cronin made 54 saves for Rock County, which is off until December 28.

MADISON METRO 7, ROCK COUNTY 1

Rock County;1;0;0--1

Madison Metro;2;2;3--7

First Period

M--Hannah Kasdorf, Grace Bonnell) 2:21. M--Bonnell (Kasdorf) 5:20. J--Emma Kilgora 14:43

Second Period

M--Anna Faulkner (Stella Raichle, Alina Stiller), pp, 7:27. M--Faulkner (Bonnell, Kaya Byce) 13:51

Third Period

M--Emma Stebbeds, pp, 12:48. M--Jamie Steinmetz (Naomi Held, Annalice Dalebroux) 14:05. M--Stiller (Ally Jacobson) 16:44

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you