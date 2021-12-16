Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Madison Metro Lynx overpowered the Rock County Fury in Badger Conference girls hockey on Thursday.
Grace Bonnell had a goal and two assists to lead the Lynx to a 7-1 victory.
Rock County got an unassisted goal from Emma Kilgora late in the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Madison Metro scored five unanswered goals after that.
Olivia Cronin made 54 saves for Rock County, which is off until December 28.
MADISON METRO 7, ROCK COUNTY 1
Rock County;1;0;0--1
Madison Metro;2;2;3--7
First Period
M--Hannah Kasdorf, Grace Bonnell) 2:21. M--Bonnell (Kasdorf) 5:20. J--Emma Kilgora 14:43
Second Period
M--Anna Faulkner (Stella Raichle, Alina Stiller), pp, 7:27. M--Faulkner (Bonnell, Kaya Byce) 13:51
Third Period
M--Emma Stebbeds, pp, 12:48. M--Jamie Steinmetz (Naomi Held, Annalice Dalebroux) 14:05. M--Stiller (Ally Jacobson) 16:44
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!