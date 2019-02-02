01STOCK_ICESKATES

Alyssa Knauf and the Rock County Fury got back to their winning ways Saturday.

Knauf scored four goals, including two during a four-goal third period, and the area's girls co-op high school hockey team beat Viroqua 6-1 in a Badger Conference game at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.

Knauf scored in the first and second periods to give the Fury a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Her goal a little more than five minutes into the third made it 4-1 as the Fury pulled away for their first victory in four games.

"Coming into this game at the top of the conference standings and the seeding meeting tomorrow, we knew we needed to come out with a win," Fury coach Luke Steurer said. "The girls played hard from start to finish. We were able to open the gates in the third."

The Fury are now 12-7-2 overall and 7-0-2 in the Badger.

Anna Malone had a goal and two assists and Anika Einbeck had a goal and an assist for Rock County.

Olivia Cronin made 31 saves for the Fury, who travel to Arrowhead on Tuesday.

FURY 6, VIROQUA 1

Viroqua;0;1;0--1

Rock County;1;1;4--6

First Period

RC--Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck, Anna Malone), 12:08.

Second Period

RC--Knauf (Haley Knauf, Lexi Cooper), 10:43. V--Erin Simonson (Maia Barendregt), 13:21.

Third Period

RC--Einbeck (Olivia Combs, Abby Humphrey), 0:40. RC--A. Knauf, 5:22. RC--Malone (Combs), 8:12. RC--A. Knauf (Malone), 12:01.

Saves--Abigail Severson (V) 38, Olivia Cronin (RC) 31.

