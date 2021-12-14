The Stoughton Icebergs co-operative girls hockey team held off the Rock County Fury in a battle for first place in the Badger Conference on Tuesday.

Avery Gerothans had a goal and an assist to lead the Icebergs to a 3-2 win.

Rock County (4-4-1, 2-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the third period on Olivia Combs’ goal, but the Stoughton co-op team scored twice in two minutes to take control.

Olivia Cronin made 16 saves for Rock County, which plays at the Metro Lynx on Thursday.

ICEBERGS 3, ROCK COUNTY 2Rock County 0 0 2 — 2

Icebergs 0 1 2 — 3

Second Period

S—Avery Gerothanas (Arianna Stroede) 2:28.

Third Period

RC—Olivia Combs (Marlies Brandli) 6:29. I—Katelynn Weeks (Addy Milota) 8:19. I—Carley O’Neil (Gerothanas, Morgan Rhyner) 8:28. RC—Hannah Chady (Sarah Edler, Amery Stuckey) 15:46.

Saves—Olivia Cronin (RC) 16, Jordyn Godfrey (I) 18.

