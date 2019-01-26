Kiya Bronston scored three goals and Kaley Manglitz added two goals and three assists as the Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the Rock County Fury 5-3 on Saturday in a nonconference girls hockey game in Monroe.

Bronston scored twice in the first period as Onalaska (9-9-1) erased a two-goal deficit. Manglitz’s first goal gave the Hilltoppers the lead 34 seconds into the second period.

Rock County (11-7-2) saw its winless streak lengthen to three games. Alyssa Knauf and Anika Einbeck scored within the first nine minutes of the first period, but the Fury were then held without a goal until late in the second period, when Knauf doubled her tally.

Izzy Lassa made 42 saves for Onalaska, while Olivia Cronin stopped 33 shots for Rock County.

The Fury are off until Thursday, when they face the Cap City Cougars in a game between the last unbeaten teams in the Badger Conference.

ONALASKA 5, ROCK COUNTY 3

Onalaska 2 2 1—5

Rock County 2 1 0—3

First period

RC—Alyssa Knauf (Abby Humphrey, Samantha Wells), 5:30. RC—Anika Einbeck, 8:30. O—Kiya Bronston (Kaley Manglitz, Emily Brueggeman), 9:27. O—Bronston (Manglitz), 11:17.

Second perio

d

O—Manglitz (Bronston, Brueggeman), 0:34. O—Bronston (Manglitz, Taylor Fox), 6:43. RC—Alyssa Knauf (Haley Knauf, Humphrey), 16:51.

Third period

O—Manglitz, 15:44.

Saves—Izzy Lassa (O) 42, Olivia Cronin (RC) 33.