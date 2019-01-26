Kiya Bronston scored three goals and Kaley Manglitz added two goals and three assists as the Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the Rock County Fury 5-3 on Saturday in a nonconference girls hockey game in Monroe.

Bronston scored twice in the first period as Onalaska (9-9-1) erased a two-goal deficit. Manglitz’s first goal gave the Hilltoppers the lead 34 seconds into the second period.

Rock County (11-7-2) saw its winless streak lengthen to three games. Alyssa Knauf and Anika Einbeck scored within the first nine minutes of the first period, but the Fury were then held without a goal until late in the second period, when Knauf doubled her tally.

Izzy Lassa made 42 saves for Onalaska, while Olivia Cronin stopped 33 shots for Rock County.

The Fury are off until Thursday, when they face the Cap City Cougars in a game between the last unbeaten teams in the Badger Conference.

ONALASKA 5, ROCK COUNTY 3

Onalaska 2 2 1—5

Rock County 2 1 0—3

First period

RC—Alyssa Knauf (Abby Humphrey, Samantha Wells), 5:30. RC—Anika Einbeck, 8:30. O—Kiya Bronston (Kaley Manglitz, Emily Brueggeman), 9:27. O—Bronston (Manglitz), 11:17.

Second perio

d

O—Manglitz (Bronston, Brueggeman), 0:34. O—Bronston (Manglitz, Taylor Fox), 6:43. RC—Alyssa Knauf (Haley Knauf, Humphrey), 16:51.

Third period

O—Manglitz, 15:44.

Saves—Izzy Lassa (O) 42, Olivia Cronin (RC) 33.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse