Haley Knauf recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead the Rock County Fury to a 5-1 victory over the Lakeshore Lightning in Mequon on Tuesday night.
Olivia Cronin made 17 saves in the victory.
After a scoreless first period, Knauf gave the Fury the lead when she put a shot over the Lightning goalie's shoulder after taking a pass from Alyssa Knauf.
Rock County went up 2-0 with five minutes left in the period when Haley Knauf passed from behind the Lakeshore net to Alyssa Knauf who buried the puck into the net.
Alyssa Knauf scored her second goal on a power play to give the Fury a 3-0 lead late in the second period.
Haley Knauf concluded Rock County's scoring with two goals in the third period.
Rock County plays Viroqua at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Beloit.