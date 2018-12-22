Haley Knauf had a hand in two goals Saturday, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Rock County Fury girls hockey team defeated the Viroqua Blackhawks 2-1 on Saturday at Viroqua Community Arena.

Knauf scored 1:17 into overtime to end the game after earlier assisting on Anika Einbeck’s goal in the second period that evened the score, 1-1.

Rock County extended its unbeaten streak to six games and improved to 7-3-1, including 4-0-1 in Badger Conference play.

Abigail Severson made a season-high 57 saves for Viroqua, which managed to force overtime despite being outshot 48-8 by the Fury during regulation.

Olivia Cronin made 11 saves for Rock County.

Viroqua (2-2-0 Badger) took the lead on Erin Simonson’s goal at 10:22 in the first period. The Blackhawks fell to 4-4-0.

Rock County faces Black River Falls on Tuesday at Tri-County Ice Arena in Neenah.

ROCK COUNTY 2, VIROQUA 1

Rock County 0 1 0 1—2

Viroqua 1 0 0 0—1

First period

V—Erin Simonson (Maia Barendregt), 10:22.

Second period

RC—Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf, Haley Knauf), 7:58.

Overtime

RC—Haley Knauf (Alyssa Knauf, Abby Humphrey), 1:17.

Saves—Olivia Cronin (RC) 11, Abigail Severson (V) 57.

