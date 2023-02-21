WIAA sectional girls hockey: Blackhawks 4, Fury 2 Girls hockey: Rock County Fury beaten in sectionals despite outshooting Viroqua GAZETTE STAFF Feb 21, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The No. 3 Rock County Fury’s season ended Tuesday after a 4-2 sectional girls hockey loss to No. 2 Viroqua despite outshooting the Blackhawks 36-21.After a scoreless first period, the Blackhawks (13-9) struck first with a goal from Rachel Simmons in the second period.In the third, Gabby Olson scored another for Viroqua.Rock County (9-16) battled back and got within one after a goal from Amery Stuckey assisted by Maizy Fonseca.After goal Simmonsgoal made the score 3-1, the Fury found the back of the net. Fonseca scored on a power play with an assist from Emma Kligora at 15:12.With nine seconds left in the game, the Blackhawks’ Simonson scored again to seal Rock County’s 4-2 defeat.The Fury’s Jillian Traver saved 17 shots while Viroqua’s Lilliah Tambourine saved 34.VIROQUA 4, ROCK COUNTY 2Viroqua 0 1 3—4Rock County 0 0 2—2Second PeriodV—Rachel Simonson (Gabby Olson) 10:45.Third PeriodV—Olson (Simonson), pp, 4:10. RC—Amery Stuckey (Maizy Fonseca) 12:50. V—Simonson 14:05. RC—Fonseca (Emma Kligora), pp, 15:12. V—Simonson 16:51.Saves—Lilliah Tambourine (V) 34, Jillian Traver (RC) 17. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Girls Hockey Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form