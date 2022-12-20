Girls hockey Girls hockey: Madison Metro Lynx forward Stebbeds scores first-period hat trick in win over Rock County Fury GAZETTE STAFF Dec 20, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Stebbeds scored early and often for the Madison Metro Lynx against the Rock County Fury on Tuesday night in Madison.The Metro Lynx forward scored the first of her four goals in the 6-0 shutout in the first minute of the game and had a hat trick before the first period ended.Fury goaltender Jillian Traver made 50 saves on the night.MADISON 6, ROCK COUNTY 0Rock County;0;0;0—0Madison;3;1;2—6First PeriodM—Emma Stebbeds (Sophie Wilde), 0:51. M—Stebbeds (Grace Bonnell, Jamie Steinmetz), pp, 6:03. M—Stebbeds (Bonnell, Goldshmidt), 8:28.Second PeriodM—Steinmetz, sh, 15:02.Third PeriodM—Stebbeds (Bonnell), sh, 13:13. M—Bonnell (Leah Grudzinski, Ella Cook), 16:30.Saves—Jillian Traver (RC) 50, Addy Buzzell (M) 9. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form