The Rock County Fury fell to Hartland Arrowhead Tuesday evening despite taking almost twice as many shots.

Shannon Dwyer and Emma Burkard scored in the second period as the Warhawks edged the Fury 2-1 in a nonconference girls hockey game at Howard G. Mullett Ice Center.

Anika Einbeck's 20th goal of the season pulled Rock County (12-8-2) within a goal, but the area's co-op team couldn't draw even.

Arrowhead was outshot 31-16 but still managed to improve to 9-11.

The Fury host the Wisconsin Valley Union for a nonconference game Friday before closing the regular season with an eagerly-anticipated game against the Cap City Cougars--both teams remain unbeaten in Badger South Conference play--on Monday in Sun Prairie.

ARROWHEAD 2, ROCK COUNTY 1

Rock County;0;1;0--1

Arrowhead;0;2;0--0

Second period

A--Shannon Dwyer (Avery Zwart, Abi Serres), 5:11. A--Emma Burkard (Zwart), 9:22. RC--Anika Einbeck (Haley Knauf, Alyssa Knauf), 14:28.

Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 14, Libby Wilson (A) 30.