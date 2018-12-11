Haley Knauf needed less than six minutes to notch a hat trick Tuesday night.
Knauf scored three times, including twice off feeds from Presley Kovacevich and Cammi Ganshert, in the first 5 minutes, 21 seconds, and the Rock County Fury blanked the Badger Lightning 7-0 in a high school girls hockey game in Beloit.
“The girls came ready to play and had a great three periods,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said. “We were able to control the game and set the pace.”
Knauf’s goals were part of a five-goal first period for the Fury, who improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Badger Conference.
Sarah Edler also scored twice for the Fury, while Olivia Cronin and Brooke Teubert combined to made 14 saves in the shutout.
The Fury host rival Sun Prairie on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Beloit.
“We know Sun Prairie will be a tough game and our focus tonight was to get ready for that,” Steurer said. “They stayed focused all game.”
FURY 7, LIGHTNING 0
Baraboo 0 0 0—0
Rock County 5 2 0—7
First Period
RC—Haley Knauf (Sara Nerad), 0:44. RC—Knauf (Presley Kovacevich, Cammi Ganshert), 2:33. RC—Knauf (Kovacevich, Ganshert), 5:21. RC—Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf, Olivia Combs), 7:03. RC—Sarah Edler (Kylie Evans), 14:57.
Second Period
RC—A. Knauf (Sara Loerke), sh, 1:52. RC—Edler (Evans, Ella Silha), 14:25.
Saves—Natalie Buss (Bar) 30, Olivia Cronin (RC) 6, Brooke Teubert (RC) 8.
