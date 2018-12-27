The Rock County Fury pulled off a doubleheader sweep Thursday.

The area's co-op girls high school hockey team beat Black River Falls 3-1 and Chippewa Falls 5-1 on the opening day of a holiday tournament hosted by Appleton Xavier in Neenah.

The Fury gave up a goal less than a minute into their opener against Black River but rallied from there.

Alyssa Knauf tied the game with a power play goal less than two minutes before the first intermission and assisted on her sister Haley's third-period goal.

In the second game of the day, the Fury got two goals apiece from Sara Nerad and Anika Einbeck to run their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Olivia Cronin made a total of 35 saves Thursday, giving up a goal in each game in improving to 9-2-1 between the pipes for the Fury.

Rock County has won seven of its last eight games heading into the tournament finale Friday against the Fox Cities Stars.

ROCK COUNTY 3, BLACK RIVER 1

Black River Falls;1;0;0--1

Rock County;1;1;1--3

First Period

BR--Ellie Steinhoff (Hannah Long), 0:35. RC--Alyssa Knauf, pp, 15:16.

Second Period

RC--Sara Nerad (Olivia Combs), 7:59.

Third Period

RC--Haley Knauf (Anika Einbeck, A. Knauf), 16:33.

Saves--Josie Mathison (BR) 29, Olivia Cronin (RC) 19.

ROCK COUNTY 5, CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 1

Chippewa Falls;0;0;1--1

Rock County;1;1;3--5

First Period

RC--Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf), 2:27.

Second Period

RC--Haley Knauf (Einbeck), 10:18.

Third Period

RC--Sara Nerad (Samantha Wells), pp, 7:13. RC--Einbeck (Wells, H. Knauf), pp, 13:06. CF--Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Chloe Beaudette), 13:38. RC--Nerad (H. Knauf), sh, 15:40.

Saves--Caroline O'Dell (CF) 23, Olivia Cronin (RC) 16.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse