The Rock County Fury pulled off a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
The area's co-op girls high school hockey team beat Black River Falls 3-1 and Chippewa Falls 5-1 on the opening day of a holiday tournament hosted by Appleton Xavier in Neenah.
The Fury gave up a goal less than a minute into their opener against Black River but rallied from there.
Alyssa Knauf tied the game with a power play goal less than two minutes before the first intermission and assisted on her sister Haley's third-period goal.
In the second game of the day, the Fury got two goals apiece from Sara Nerad and Anika Einbeck to run their unbeaten streak to eight games.
Olivia Cronin made a total of 35 saves Thursday, giving up a goal in each game in improving to 9-2-1 between the pipes for the Fury.
Rock County has won seven of its last eight games heading into the tournament finale Friday against the Fox Cities Stars.
ROCK COUNTY 3, BLACK RIVER 1
Black River Falls;1;0;0--1
Rock County;1;1;1--3
First Period
BR--Ellie Steinhoff (Hannah Long), 0:35. RC--Alyssa Knauf, pp, 15:16.
Second Period
RC--Sara Nerad (Olivia Combs), 7:59.
Third Period
RC--Haley Knauf (Anika Einbeck, A. Knauf), 16:33.
Saves--Josie Mathison (BR) 29, Olivia Cronin (RC) 19.
ROCK COUNTY 5, CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 1
Chippewa Falls;0;0;1--1
Rock County;1;1;3--5
First Period
RC--Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf), 2:27.
Second Period
RC--Haley Knauf (Einbeck), 10:18.
Third Period
RC--Sara Nerad (Samantha Wells), pp, 7:13. RC--Einbeck (Wells, H. Knauf), pp, 13:06. CF--Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Chloe Beaudette), 13:38. RC--Nerad (H. Knauf), sh, 15:40.
Saves--Caroline O'Dell (CF) 23, Olivia Cronin (RC) 16.
