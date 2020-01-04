JANESVILLE

At the midway point of the season, Rock County Fury coach Luke Steurer is pleased with the progress his team has made.

The area's girls high school co-op hockey team is five games over .500 and averaging nearly five goals a game.

Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena, Rock County rallied from an early deficit for a 3-1 nonconference win over the Fond du Lac Warbirds.

Claudia Boehlke scored what proved to be the game-winning goal early in the third, and goalie Olivia Cronin made 18 saves to earn the win.

The Fury improved to 9-4 on the season and are 4-0 and tied for first in the Badger Conference.

Steurer said his team is starting to click.

"I'm happy where we're at, but we're not done by any means," Steurer said. "We've got a lot of work to do, but I like the way we're playing right now.

"And today, we knew that their (Fond du Lac) best periods were the first and third, so it was important that we came out early and set the tone."

Rock County had two early scoring chances in the first period, including Alyssa Knauf's shorthanded breakaway attempt that Fond du Lac goalie Hailee Scheier kicked aside.

The Fury also had a 5-on-3 opportunity for 18 seconds late in the first period but failed to capitalize.

Fond du lac (4-5-3) scored late in the first to get on the board first, but Monroe High junior Anika Einbeck tied the game at 10:31 of the second.

Boehlke, a Janesville Craig freshman, put the Fury up for good at 2-1 at 4:32 of the third, and Beloit Memorial sophomore Sara Loerke capped off the scoring with an even-strength goal off a rebound at 10:15 of the third.

Rock County outshot Fond du Lac 35-19.

Cronin, a Beloit Memorial sophomore, was solid in net.

"Olivia came up solid for us again," Steurer said. "And that's really how she's been every game.

"I think more than anything today we found a way to win a close game. That's important going forward because it will give us confidence."

ROCK COUNTY 3, FOND DU LAC 1

Fond du Lac;1;0;0--1

Rock County;0;1;2--3

First Period

FDL--Sofia Koppa (Hattie Verstegen) 14:08

Second Period

RC--Anika Einbeck (Samantha Wells) 10:31

Third Period

RC--Claudia Boehlke (Alyssa Knauf) 4:32. RC--Sara Loerke (Olivia Combs, Anna Malone) 10:15

Saves--Hailee Scheier (FDL) 32, Olivia Cronin (RC) 18