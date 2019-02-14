The Rock County Fury had no trouble advancing in their WIAA girls hockey playoff opener Thursday night.

Haley Knauf notched a hat trick to lead the area’s co-op team to a 6-0 victory over Badger Lightning at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.

Knauf scored a goal in each period as the Fury knocked off their conference rivals for the third time this year.

“We had a slow game but were able to pick up the win,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said.

Janesville Craig’s Mya Maslonka and Milton’s Presley Kovacevich also had goals for Rock County.

The second-seeded Fury will host third-seeded Onalaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Beloit. Rock County lost 5-3 against Onalaska during the regular season.

FURY 6, LIGHTNING 0

Badger Lightning 0 0 0—0

Rock County 2 3 1—6

First Period

RC—Haley Knauf (Anika Einbeck), 14:28. RC—Mya Maslonka (Olivia Combs, Sara Nerad), 16:01.

Second Period

RC—Knauf (Einbeck), pp, 0:57. RC—Einbeck (Abby Humphrey, Anna Malone), 2:31. RC—Presley Kovacevich (Cammi Ganshert), 16:55.

Third Period

RC—Knauf, 14:25.

Saves—Natalie Buss (Bad) 32, Olivia Cronin (RC) 14, Brooke Teubert (RC) 2.