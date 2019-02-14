The Rock County Fury had no trouble advancing in their WIAA girls hockey playoff opener Thursday night.

Haley Knauf notched a hat trick to lead the area’s co-op team to a 6-0 victory over Badger Lightning at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.

Knauf scored a goal in each period as the Fury knocked off their conference rivals for the third time this year.

“We had a slow game but were able to pick up the win,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said.

Janesville Craig’s Mya Maslonka and Milton’s Presley Kovacevich also had goals for Rock County.

The second-seeded Fury will host third-seeded Onalaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Beloit. Rock County lost 5-3 against Onalaska during the regular season.

FURY 6, LIGHTNING 0

Badger Lightning 0 0 0—0

Rock County 2 3 1—6

First Period

RC—Haley Knauf (Anika Einbeck), 14:28. RC—Mya Maslonka (Olivia Combs, Sara Nerad), 16:01.

Second Period

RC—Knauf (Einbeck), pp, 0:57. RC—Einbeck (Abby Humphrey, Anna Malone), 2:31. RC—Presley Kovacevich (Cammi Ganshert), 16:55.

Third Period

RC—Knauf, 14:25.

Saves—Natalie Buss (Bad) 32, Olivia Cronin (RC) 14, Brooke Teubert (RC) 2.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse