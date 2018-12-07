A slow start did not keep the Rock County Fury from winning their Badger Conference opener Friday night.

Five different players scored as the Fury beat the host Stoughton Icebergs 5-1.

Anika Einbeck scored in the final minute of the first period, and Abby Humphrey scored in the first minute of the second to give the Fury momentum.

“Stoughton came out quick and we ended up playing behind them all period,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said. “We talked about needing to pick up the pace and win the races to the puck for the second period. The girls did a good job of pushing each other and we were able to create more pressure and start playing our game.”

Hailey Knauf scored in the third and also finished with two assists. Sara Nerad, who assisted on two of the first three goals, scored the fourth. And Mya Maslonka finished off the scoring to go along with two assists of her own.

Olivia Cronin stopped 18 shots to earn the victory for Rock County.

The Fury host Baraboo on Tuesday in Beloit.

ROCK COUNTY 5, STOUGHTON 1

Rock County 1 1 3—5

Stoughton 0 0 1—1

First Period

RC—Anika Einbeck (Sara Nerad), 16:05.

Second Period

RC—Abby Humphrey (Cammi Ganshert, Hailey Knauf), 0:33.

Third Period

RC—Knauf (Nerad, Mya Maslonka), 9:57. RC—Nerad (Knauf, Maslonka), 7:03. RC—Maslonka (Olivia Combs), 13:50. S—Sydney Schipper, 15:42.

Saves—Olivia Cronin (RC) 18, Abby Seybold (S) 26.

