A strong start to the second period lifted the Rock County Fury to a victory Thursday night.

The Fury trailed by a goal after the first 17 minutes but scored twice in the opening 3 minutes, 1 second of the second on the way to a 4-1 home win over the Stoughton Icebergs in Beloit.

"We started off the game a little slow and off our game," Fury coach Luke Steurer said in an email. "We got caught throwing the puck around and slapping at it too much.

"We settled down in between periods and talked about playing our game. The girls adjusted for the second period and came out with more intensity."

Trailing 1-0, the Fury tied the game on a power play just 26 seconds into the second period when Haley Knauf scored off an assist from Anika Einbeck.

Claudia Boehlke gave the Fury the lead less than three minutes later off a feed from Samantha Wells, and Einbeck scored an unassisted goal of her own later in the period for a 3-1 lead by the next intermission.

Alyssa Knauf scored an insurance goal in the third period to finish out the scoring, and Olivia Cronin made 17 assists to pick up the vcitory.

Rock County, which improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference, hosts the Fox Cities Stars at the SLICE Arena in Monroe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

FURY 4, ICEBERGS 1

Stoughton;1;0;0--1

Rock County;0;3;1--4

First period

S--Aaryn Olson (Sydney Schipper, Isabell Newton), pp, 11:47.

Second period

RC--Haley Knauf (Anika Einbeck), pp, 0:26. RC--Claudia Boehlke (Samantha Wells), 3:01. RC--Einbeck, 11:21.

Third period

RC--Alyssa Knauf (H. Knauf, Anna Malone), 5:37.

Saves--Gruner (S) 31, Olivia Cronin (RC) 18.