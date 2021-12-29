Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHIPPEWA FALLS
The Rock County Fury finished 0-2-1 at the Chippewa Falls Holiday Tournament.
The area’s high school girls co-operative hockey team lost 6-2 to Black River Falls on Wednesday to wrap up the two-day tournament.
Rock County took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Marlies Brandli’s unassisted goal, but Black River Falls scored the next six.
Olivia Cronin made 40 saves for Rock County (4-7-2). The Fury will return to action next Wednesday against Fond du Lac.
BLACK RIVER FALLS 6, ROCK COUNTY 2Black River Falls 3 2 1 — 6
Rock County 1 0 1 — 2
First Period
RC—Marlies Brandli :46. BRF—Courtney Magnuson (Zowie Hunter, Lexie Hagen), pp, 6:04. BRF—Payton O’Neill (Hunter) 16:04. BRF—Hunter 16:39.
Second Period
BRF—Hannah Lane (Hazel True) 3:17. BRF—Skyler Pierce (Lane) 16:41.
Third Period
BRF—Hunter, sh, 3:55. RC—Brandli 15:19.
Saves—Sydney Magnuson (BRF) 34, Olivia Cronin (RC) 40.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!