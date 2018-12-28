The Rock County Fury finished second at the two-day Wisconsin Holiday Tournament in Neenah.
The girls area high school co-op hockey team won its first two games of the tournament before losing to Fox Cities 6-2 on Friday in the championship game. The loss snapped the Fury's eight-game unbeaten streak.
Fox Cities built a 5-0 lead after two periods before the Fury got on the board early in the third on Cammi Ganshert's goal. Anika Einbeck scored Rock County's other goal on an assist from Haley Knauf.
Rock County (9-4-1) returns to action next Saturday at Central Wisconsin.
FOX CITIES 6, ROCK COUNTY 2
Rock County;0;0;2--2
Fox Cities;2;3;1--6
First Period
FC--Annika Horman (Lauryn Hull, Sarah Marvin) 8:07. FC--McKayla Zilisch (Morgan Treml) 15:55.
Second Period
FC--Alaina Schauf (Zilisch) 2:53. FC--Horman (Hull, Maddy Meyer) 9:54. FC--Madelynn Jablonski (Hull) pp 15:54.
Third Period
RC--Cammi Ganshert 2:55. FC--Lauren Fine (Jablonski, Treml) 10:35. RC--Anika Einbeck (Haley Knauf) 16:30.
Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 46, Brooke Teubert (RC) 2, Hattie Berndt (FC) 13.
Boys hockey
- Waukesha 6, Janesville 1--The Bluebirds lost their second straight game at the Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament.
Waukesha, which has played at the state tournament the last three years, took a 3-0 lead after one period.
"It was not a bad effort on our part," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "We outshot them 13-9 in the second period but couldn't close the gap."
Janesville (3-8) wraps up the three-day tournament with a game today.
