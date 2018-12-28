The Rock County Fury finished second at the two-day Wisconsin Holiday Tournament in Neenah.

The girls area high school co-op hockey team won its first two games of the tournament before losing to Fox Cities 6-2 on Friday in the championship game. The loss snapped the Fury's eight-game unbeaten streak.

Fox Cities built a 5-0 lead after two periods before the Fury got on the board early in the third on Cammi Ganshert's goal. Anika Einbeck scored Rock County's other goal on an assist from Haley Knauf.

Rock County (9-4-1) returns to action next Saturday at Central Wisconsin.

FOX CITIES 6, ROCK COUNTY 2

Rock County;0;0;2--2

Fox Cities;2;3;1--6

First Period

FC--Annika Horman (Lauryn Hull, Sarah Marvin) 8:07. FC--McKayla Zilisch (Morgan Treml) 15:55.

Second Period

FC--Alaina Schauf (Zilisch) 2:53. FC--Horman (Hull, Maddy Meyer) 9:54. FC--Madelynn Jablonski (Hull) pp 15:54.

Third Period

RC--Cammi Ganshert 2:55. FC--Lauren Fine (Jablonski, Treml) 10:35. RC--Anika Einbeck (Haley Knauf) 16:30.

Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 46, Brooke Teubert (RC) 2, Hattie Berndt (FC) 13.

Boys hockey

  • Waukesha 6, Janesville 1--The Bluebirds lost their second straight game at the Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament.

Waukesha, which has played at the state tournament the last three years, took a 3-0 lead after one period.

"It was not a bad effort on our part," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "We outshot them 13-9 in the second period but couldn't close the gap."

Janesville (3-8) wraps up the three-day tournament with a game today.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse