BELOIT

A third meeting with the Cap City Cougars was not meant to be for the Rock County Fury.

No third rivalry clash this season. No third straight meeting in a sectional final.

Third-seeded Onalaska foiled the Fury’s hopes of that Tuesday night. The Hilltoppers bounced back from an early two-goal deficit to top the second-seeded Fury 4-3 in a WIAA sectional semifinal girls hockey game at Edwards Ice Arena.

Rock County, the area’s co-op high school team finished the season with a 14-10-2 record after losing to Onalaska for a second time. Both games saw the Fury build a 2-0 lead that they could not hold.

“We got ahead like we did in the regular season, but (this time) we played our butts off, I think, the whole game. We didn’t let down like we did in the regular season,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “It definitely wasn’t for a lack of effort or trying.”

Alyssa Knauf gave the Fury a two-goal lead by scoring twice in the opening 8 minutes, 19 seconds. She netted her first on a power play off feeds from Haley Knauf and Anika Einbeck, and Haley got the assist on the second, as well.

The Hilltoppers got on the scoreboard with less than five minutes remaining in the first period, but they took over the game in the second.

There, senior Kaley Manglitz—who finished with two goals and two assists—made it 2-2 by scoring on a four-on-four situation in the opening minutes. Just over four minutes into the period, she fed Kiya Bronston for a shorthanded goal that gave the Hilltoppers their first lead.

“The second period, they definitely came out a little bit harder than we did. ... They got a couple goals that got the momentum for them,” Steurer said. “Statistically, the second period is usually ours a little bit more, but they just came and wanted it a little bit more.”

Haley Knauf got a goal of her own while the Fury were shorthanded, tying the game midway through the second period.

But Onalaska regained the lead with less than seven minutes left when Manglitz took advantage of a turnover in the Fury zone.

Rock County had multiple close calls at tying the game in the third period, despite taking and killing off eight minutes worth of penalties. The Fury missed out on a shorthanded breakaway chance with less than three minutes left and also saw a shot deflect over the goalie’s shoulder but deflect harmless past the post.

“We took a bunch of penalties in the third period,” Steurer said. “That’s how it goes. We just tried to play through them, but I think we got a little tired from killing the penalties.”

Instead of the Fury getting a third straight chance at playing the Cap City Cougars in a sectional final, it will be Onalaska meeting the co-op out of Sun Prairie on Friday night in Madison.

ONALASKA 4, ROCK COUNTY 3

Onalaska 1 3 0—4

Rock County 2 1 0—3

First Period

RC—Alyssa Knauf (Haley Knauf, Anika Einbeck), pp, 3:19. RC—A. Knauf (H. Knauf), 8:19. O—Jaidyn Groshek (Kaley Manglitz), 12:44.

Second Period

O—Manglitz, 4x4, 1:48. O—Kiya Bronston (Manglitz), sh, 4:05. RC—H. Knauf (Mya Maslonka), sh, 8:32. O—Manglitz, 10:02.