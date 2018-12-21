Sara Nerad and Alyssa Knauf each scored as the Rock County Fury blanked the Lakeshore Lightning 2-0 on Friday in a nonconference girls hockey game to extend their unbeaten streak to five games.
The area's girls hockey co-op has not lost since Dec. 1. Rock County boosted its record to 6-3-1.
Nerad scored 3:26 into the game thanks to assists by Samantha Wells and Kylie Evans. Knauf's goal came with a few minutes left in the third period.
Fury freshman Olivia Cronin made 21 saves in her second shutout of the season.
Rock County travels to Viroqua on Saturday.
ROCK COUNTY 2, LAKESHORE 0
Lakeshore;0;0;0--0
Rock County;1;0;1--2
First period
RC--Sara Nerad (Samantha Wells, Kylie Evans), 3:26.
Third period
RC--Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck, Haley Knauf), 15:13.
Saves--Maura Farrell (L) 30, Olivia Cronin (RC) 21.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse