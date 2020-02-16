The Rock County Fury pulled off a hat trick Saturday.
The area's girls high school co-op hockey team won a share of the Badger Conference championship, earning their third straight league title.
Alyssa Knauf scored one goal and assisted on two others as the Fury beat visiting Viroqua 4-0.
The victory gave the Fury a 16-8 overall record to end the regular season and left them in a three-way tie atop the Badger with Metro Lynx (Middleton) and Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie. All three teams finished with 10-2 league records.
Sara Loerke, Haley Knauf and Anika Einbeck also each scored against Viroqua, while Olivia Cronin had 11 saves to earn the shutout.
The Fury, who are the top seed in their WIAA sectional, are off until Feb. 25 when they host a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. at the Janesville Ice Arena.
ROCK COUNTY 4, VIROQUA 0
Viroqua;0;0;0--0
Rock County;2;1;1--4
First period
RC--Sara Loerke (Sarah Elder), 11:24. RC--Haley Knauf (Alyssa Knauf), 11:41.
Second period
RC--A. Knauf (Presley Kovacevich), 9:59.
Third period
RC--Anika Einbeck (A. Knauf), 10:29.
Saves--Abigail Severson (V) 49, Olivia Cronin (RC) 11.