The Rock County Fury opened their rivalry week with a heartbreaker Tuesday night.

The area’s girls hockey school co-op hockey team lost to the visiting Metro Lynx 4-3 in overtime in a Badger Conference game at the Janesville Ice Arena.

“We knew going in this was going to be one of our toughest battles so far,” Fury coach Luke Steurer said of the fourth-ranked Lynx, who improved to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in conference. “We were impressed with how hard the girls kept fighting and pushed the whole game.”

The Lynx never trailed, with the teams trading a goal apiece in the opening two periods.

The Lynx, rotating three offensive lines, scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the third period to take a 3-1 lead.

The Fury (9-5, 4-1) got goals from Anika Einbeck and Samantha Wells in the final four minutes to force overtime.

There, the Lynx scored quickly on a two-on-one play.

“The girls played hard and never gave up,” Steurer said. “They fought hard from start to finish and played our best game this season.”

Olivia Cronin made 36 saves in the loss.

Rock County hosts another Badger Conference archrival, the Cap City Cougars out of Sun Prairie, on Thursday night in Beloit.

LYNX 4, FURY 3 (OT)Middleton Metro Lynx 1 0 2 1—4

Rock County Fury 0 1 2 0—3

First periodM—Ally Jacobsen (Hannah Kolpien), pp, 16:18.

Second periodRC—Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck), pp, 4:10.

Third periodM—Grace Bonnell, 4:00. M—Lauren Johnson, 9:52. RC—Einbeck (Sara Loerke, Haley Knauf), pp, 13:15. RC—Samantha Wells, 16:17.

OvertimeM—Rachel Mirwald, 0:47.

Saves—Camryn McKersie (M) 23, Olivia Cronin (RC) 36.