Anika Einbeck knows exactly where her linemates are going to be when she steps on the ice.

The Monroe High School sophomore plays with Albany High School sisters Haley and Alyssa Knauf. The trio propelled the Fury (5-3-1) in Tuesday’s 4-1 Badger Conference win over the visiting Metro Lynx (2-6) in a high school girls hockey game.

Einbeck scored two goals and added an assist, Alyssa Knauf had two assists and Haley Knauf finished with four points (1 goal, 3 assists) for the area co-op team based out of Beloit Memorial.

“They’ve played together for so long, so they work well together and they know where each other are on the ice,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said.

“They’re three great players that play well together. When you combine those three on the same line it gives your team a lot.”

The game started on a negative note for the Fury, who surrendered the game’s first goal just three minutes in when a rebound got through Fury goalie Olivia Cronin.

That was the lone score of the game before Fury forward Presley Kovacevich, a Milton High junior, tied the game midway through the second period.

“We got a slow start tonight, which we didn’t want to do, and we really just survived that first period,” Steurer said. “But in the second and third we came out and played much better.”

At the end of the middle period, Einbeck tapped in a rebound off a Haley Knauf shot to make it 2-1. Einbeck and Knauf each added a goal in the third period to seal the 4-1 win.

Einbeck said the line’s success comes from building chemistry through the years.

“I’ve played with those two for awhile, and we’ve been friends since we were 3,” she said. “I just love playing with them, and we work well together.”

Cronin, a Beloit Memorial freshman who finished with 15 saves, said she appreciates when the top line is scoring and is excited to see what the rest of the season holds.

“It does make my job a lot easier when they’re scoring goals,” she said. “The team is really coming together. Our conference is really tight this year, so getting those conference points is really important, and we just have to keep focused and keep working hard.”

The Fury host Cedarburg in a game at Slice Arena in Monroe on Friday night.

FURY 4, LYNX 1

Metro 1 0 0—1

Rock County 0 2 2—4

First period

M—Eva Held (Alina Yazek, Ava Downing), 2:22.

Second period

RC—Kovacevich (Alyssa Knauf, Haley Knauf), 9:11. RC—Einbeck (H. Knauf), 13:49.

Third period

RC—Einbeck (H. Knauf), pp, 13:52. RC—H. Knauf (A. Knauf), 15:10.

Saves—Cronin (RC) 15, Parker (M) 27

