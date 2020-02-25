JANESVILLE
Olivia Cronin admitted she and her Rock County Fury teammates felt antsy Tuesday night.
That will happen when a team goes 10 days between hockey games.
Cronin, however, hardly looked rusty.
The sophomore goalie out of Beloit Memorial High stopped all 31 shots she saw, leading the area girls co-op team to a 1-0 victory over University School in a WIAA sectional semifinal game at the Janesville Ice Arena.
"This feels so good, because last year this is where our season ended," Cronin said, referencing a 4-3 loss to Onalaska in last year's sectional semis. "We're really hoping to keep it going this year."
The top-seeded Fury (17-8) play against second-seeded Fond du Lac in a sectional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fond du Lac, which will host that game with a trip to state on the line, also won 1-0 on Tuesday against third-seeded Arrowhead.
"I'd say the thing that won it for us tonight was that we wanted it more," said Janesville Craig senior Sara Nerad, one of the Fury captains. "If we didn't work as a team like we wanted to and as we did, we probably wouldn't have got the outcome we wanted."
It helped that Cronin was a force between the pipes.
She made 10 saves in the opening period to help the Fury to a 1-0 lead. Cronin then had the top play of the second period, denying multiple shots in one sequence with traffic in front of her crease to preserve the lead.
"I love her. If we didn't have her on the team, we probably wouldn't have made it (this far)," Nerad said. "I love our backup goalies just as much as Cronin. But having her back there really helps me be confident with the puck.
"If I didn't have her behind me, I would probably lose my mind."
Cronin then made her toughest save of the night with about 10:25 remaining in the third period. She was able to stop a breakaway opportunity, and she had 12 saves in the final 17 minutes to finish off the shutout.
"That honestly probably ended up being the season," Cronin said. "If I wouldn't have got that one, it might have been a completely different game.
"I definitely had to trust my gut and just think about the whole season and what we've been working for."
Cronin's play meant Anika Einbeck's goal just less than five minutes into the game was enough for the Fury to move on.
Einbeck, a junior from Monroe, added to her highlight reel. She collected the puck in the neutral zone and quickly split a pair of Wildcats. After carrying the puck into the offensive zone, she skated to her right and around the final defenseman, then shot the puck into the lower left corner of the net.
Fury head coach Luke Steurer knew in a game against the stingy Wildcats a goal like that could be the difference.
"We knew coming in that their games were very low-scoring all season," said Steurer, whose team was outshot 31-28. "We just had to try and put the puck on net as much as we could ... but we knew our opportunities were going to be limited."
A victory Friday would send the Fury to the WIAA state tournament for the second time in program history and first since 2016.
It will take beating Fond du Lac (9-10-5) a second time in order to get there. Rock County won, 3-1, in a nonconference game at the Janesville Ice Arena on Jan. 4.
"I think we're confident in how we can play," Steurer said. "We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves ... just keep playing how we have been.
"It (reaching state) is definitely on our goal list at the beginning of the year. We've got a little banner with that on there in our locker room that's ready for them to cross off."
FURY 1, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 0
University School;0;0;0--0
Rock County;1;0;0--1
First Period
RC--Anika Einbeck, 4:49.
Saves--Sami Stommel (US) 27, Olivia Cronin (RC) 31.