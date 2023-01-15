JVG_230116_FURY01
Rock County’s Ava Kligora carries the puck up the ice against Stoughton on Friday. The Fury scored six goals in the second and third periods to beat the Icebergs 6-2.

 Calahan Steed/Adams Publishing Group

The Rock County Fury scored six goals in the second and third periods in their 6-2 victory over Stoughton (3-13 overall, 1-7 Badger Conference, 2 pts.) on Friday.

Down 1-0 in the second period, the Fury (7-8, 6-2, 12 pts.) had enough and went on an offensive tear.

