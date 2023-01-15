The Rock County Fury scored six goals in the second and third periods in their 6-2 victory over Stoughton (3-13 overall, 1-7 Badger Conference, 2 pts.) on Friday.
Down 1-0 in the second period, the Fury (7-8, 6-2, 12 pts.) had enough and went on an offensive tear.
Claudia Boehlke scored the first of her three goals in the game at 11:32 in the second period. She was assisted by Anna Cole.
Tied 1-1, Stoughton scored again, giving the Icebergs their final lead of the game. The Fury scored went on a 5-0 run to close out the contest.
Macy Murphy scored with 3:30 remaining on the clock and was assisted by Maizy Fonseca and Emma Kligora. With 33 seconds until the third period, Boehlke scored again giving the Fury a 3-2 lead.
Murphy scored two of her three goals in the third period, and Boehlke scored again in the third. Kligora assisted on four of the Fury’s six goals.
“This was one of our best games with passing and playing good offense around the net,” Rock County coach Luke Steurer said. “We had a lot of great passing that led to our goals. We moved the puck well in the offensive zone to create better opportunities for us to score. It was a good conference win for the girls.”
The Fury will travel to Arrowhead for their next game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.