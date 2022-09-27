ELKHORN—First, the Janesville Craig High School girls golf team played 18 holes in a WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Evergreen Golf Course on Tuesday.

Second, the team played a waiting game to see how it did.

JVG_220928_GOLF04.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Hannah Dunk putts toward the first hole at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Tuesday. Dunk won the WIAA Division 1 regional there with a 1-over-par round of 73.
JVG_220928_GOLF06.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Sarah Zimmerman watches her shot off the second tee box during Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn. Zimmerman qualified for the Janesville Parker Sectional next week with a score of 91 in Tuesday’s regional.
JVG_220928_GOLF01.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Hannah Dunk tees off on the second hold at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn in a WIAA Division 1 girls golf regional Tuesday. Dunk took medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73.
JVG_220928_GOLF10.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Sarah Zimmerman putts on the first hole during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you