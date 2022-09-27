ELKHORN—First, the Janesville Craig High School girls golf team played 18 holes in a WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Evergreen Golf Course on Tuesday.
Second, the team played a waiting game to see how it did.
The end results were worth the wait as the Cougars won the regional team championship, and junior Mya Nicholson finished second to Milton High’s Hannah Dunk in the individual standings.
Coach Alex Schaar’s Cougars edged Kettle Moraine 372-374 for the regional championship. That earned both teams a berth in the Janesville Parker Sectional on Monday at the Janesville Country Club.
Mukwonago and Milton also qualified as teams for the sectional by finishing third and fourth in the regional.
Janesville Parker golfers Sarah Zimmerman, who shot a 91, and Maddie Olson (97) qualified for sectional play as individuals, as did Beloit’s Sarah Ramsden (79), good for third behind Nicholson and Dunk) and Elkhorn’s Kate Krauklis (97).
The team championship was a welcome surprise for the Cougars, who finished fifth in last week’s Big Eight Conference tournament.
“We came into this thinking that it would be good to get fourth place and move on to (sectionals) at the country club,” Schaar said. “We never expected all of this.”
Craig played in the first three-team wave that teed off at 8 a.m. The final four teams teed off about 90 minutes later. By the time all the scores were posted, the Cougars had been sitting in “The Bunker” at Evergreen for about three hours.
That had the Craig players sitting at a table checking their phones, mainly for the electronic postings of scores.
When Craig finished, they were sixth in the team standings ahead of Fort Atkinson and Elkhorn, the teams that teed off with the Cougars in the first wave. Slowly—very slowly—all the other team scores came back to them.
At one point, Schaar had the Cougars go back in the windy and chilly conditions to warm up as it appeared a playoff with Kettle Moraine might be needed to determine the team champion.
But in the end, Craig’s 372 score, posted hours earlier, held up.
While Nicholson’s 3-over par 75 again led the Cougars, two of their other players posted personal-best rounds to provide the winning margin.
“We had Rowan Dunn and Ella Shea shoot their personal-best scores of 94 and 97,” Schaar said. “That set the stage for us.
“Ella shot a 102 yesterday in our practice round and really stepped it up.”
Nicholson, who repeated as Big Eight Conference champion last Tuesday, appeared set to add a regional championship to her list of accomplishments. But Dunk came through with a 34 on the back nine to post a 1-over 73 to edge Nicholson’s 75.
“My last hole, I missed a close putt for par, but my driver was working really well,” Nicholson said of her round. “This course is skinny, so I played well.
“It was cold and really windy.”
And Nicholson will get to play with her teammates for at least one more week.
“I really didn’t expect us to make it as a team,” Nicholson said. “That’s really nice.”
Slam Dunk
While Nicholson was watching on her phone, she saw Dunk coming home with a bang.
The Red Hawks senior birdied 13, 15 and 17, before bogeying 18. The 2-under 34 was enough to give her the individual championship.
Dunk knew she was in contention down the stretch—she also had her phone out after her first nine of 39.
“(Nicholson) was almost done when we made the turn,” Dunk said. “So I knew a little bit, but not completely.”
Dunk put her phone away during her final nine holes. “I just knew I needed to make some birdies and pars,” Dunk said. “I knew I was pretty close to winning because I was even (on the day) going into the last hole.”
And just as Nicholson did, Dunk bogeyed No. 18.
“That scared me a bit,” Dunk said. ”I was like, ‘Oh no.’”
It turned out she had nothing to worry about.
“Hannah has had a great season,” first-year Milton coach Matt Kleinschmidt said. “She does a lot of work in the offseason. She knows the game, and she knows her shots.”
Parker’s Zimmerman, Olson advance
Zimmerman and Olson, both seniors, moved on to sectional play. Zimmerman finished in a fifth-place tie individually with a 91. Olson shot a 97.
But the Vikings finished fifth, one spot below of what they needed to qualify their team for sectionals.
“Our team didn’t have its best day today,” Parker coach John Zimmerman said. “We have a couple of individuals moving on, but we wanted to have our team there. But that is competition.”
WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL At Evergreen Golf Course, Elkhorn (Par 72) TEAM RESULTS (Top four teams qualify for Janesville Parker Sectional at Janesville Country Club)
Janesville Craig, 372; Kettle Moraine, 374; Mukwonago, 379; Milton, 383; Janesville Parker, 402; Fort Atkinson, 430; Elkhorn Area, 445.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Hannah Dunk (Milton), 73; 2. Mya Nicholson (Craig), 75; 3. Sarah Ramsden (Beloit), 79; 4. Bethany Vidruk (Milton), 86; t5. Sarah Zimmerman (Parker), 91; t5. Ella Chitwood (Mukwonago), 91; 7. Emma Stricker (Kettle Moraine), 92; 8. Elizabeth Vanderhei (Mukwonago); t9. Rowan Dunn (Craig), 94; t9. Norah Mantey (Kettle Moraine), 94; t9. Chloe Moore (Kettle Moraine), 94; t9. Anneke Barnett (Kettle Moraine), 94.
SECTIONAL INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Sarah Ramsden (Beloit), Sarah Zimmerman (Parker), Kate Krauklis (Elkhorn) and Maddie Olson (Parker).
AREA TEAM RESULTS
1. Janesville Craig (372)—Mya Nicholson, 38-37—75; Rowan Dunn, 49-45—94; Ella Shea, 47-50—97; Josie Thomsen, 50-56—106.
4. Milton (383)—Hannah Dunk, 39-34—73; Bethany Vidruk, 44-42—86; Delaney Jaskula, 57-55—112; Teagan Johnson, 54-58—112.
5. Janesville Parker (402)—Sarah Zimmerman, 49-42—91; Maddie Olson, 47-50—97; Bailey Carlson, 49-53—102; Macy Grover, 61-51—112.
7. Elkhorn (445)—Kate Krauklis, 47-50—97; Ava Sollars, 57-53—110; Ella Storlie, 56-65—121; Lauren Vorpagel, 59-58—117.