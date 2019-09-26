EVANSVILLE

The race for second place was on Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.

As the top-ranked Division 1 girls golf team in the state, it would have been a major shock if Middleton hadn't won the Big Eight Conference tournament. And the Cardinals shot 336 to win by 44 strokes.

The next four teams, though, were separated by 16 shots.

Madison Memorial shot 380 to take second, with Janesville Craig--which went 8-1 in Big Eight duals this year--third at 387 and Madison West fourth just one more shot back. Janesville Parker (444) was seventh.

"I knew going in it was going to be intense," Craig head coach Alex Schaar said of the second-place battle. "Madison Memorial has had a good season. We beat them in Beloit, and today they got the best of us."

"I don't think we played our best round of golf this year, but when you go to Evansville for conference, it's just a hard course. I think we were seventh last year, so to come in third this year is quite an improvement."

Middleton had three of the top four medalists, and all five of its golfers finished in the top 10.

Craig junior Kallie Lux shot fired an 85 to finish in third place individually.

"To come in the top three is good," Schaar said. "She wasn't thrilled about her score, but Evansville wasn't handing out a lot of scores in the 70s."

Middleton's Kate Meier shot 79 to win medalists honors as the only player to break 80.

Bria McDade led Parker with a 96.

The city teams play Wedneday at the Mukwonago Regional at Edgewood Golf Course. Other teams competing include: Milton, Elkhorn, Badger/Williams Bay, Beloit Memorial, Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine.

Big Eight Conference meet

At Evansville GC (72)

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 336, Madison Memorial 380, Janesville Craig 387, Madison West 388, Sun Prairie 396, Janesville Parker 436, Verona 444

MEDALISTS

Kate Meier (Mid) 79, Ellie Frisch (Mid) 83, Kallie Lux (JC) 85, Milanna Dahmen (Mid) 85, Andrea Schlepper (Ver) 88, Bridget McCarthy (MM) 89, Amanda Beckman (Mid) 89, Ava Downing (Mw) 90, Sydney O'Hearn (SP) 91, McKenzie Hodson (Mid) 91

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Craig--Kallie Lux 85, Sara Nerad 99, Lauren Dammen 105, Morgan Knilans 98

Parker--Bria McDade 96, Mia Clarquist 115, Baleigh Pajerski 115, Sarah Zimmerman 110