Sun Prairie’s girls golf team swept a Big Eight Triangular at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday.
Led by medalist Sydney O’Hearn’s 84, Sun Prairie finished with a 372 total. Madison West shot 385 and Janesville Parker 430.
Bria McDade paced Parker with a 94.
“Bria McDade led the way in our match today and had a strong back nine,” Parker coach John Zimmerman said. “It was nice to see her breakout today on the back nine.
“The whole team continues to show progress in different aspects of the game.”
Big Eight Triangular
At Riverside (Par 72)SUN PRAIRIE 372, MADISON WEST 385, PARKER 430
Parker—Bria McDade 94; Mia Clarquist 105; Baleigh Pajerski 116; Sarah Zimmerman 115