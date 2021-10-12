Hannah Dunk didn’t have the greatest start on Monday.
Her finish, however, was just fine. As a result, the Milton junior stands tied for 16th place after the first round of the two-day tournament at University Ridge Country Club.
Dunk, who finished fifth last spring in the alternate fall season state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, opened her rainy round with bogeys on the first, second and fourth holes.
Then she took a triple-bogey 7 on the seventh hole to stand 6 over par after 7 holes.
Though she righted the ship with a birdie 4 on the ninth hole, she scored another triple bogey 7 on No. 10 to stand 8 over par through 10 holes.
But she had no trouble the rest of the way, notching six pars and back-to-back birdie 3s on the 14th and 15th holes to finish the back nine at 1-over 37 and the day at 6-over 78.
Dunk will open her final round today at 8:30 a.m., starting on the 10th hole.
Top-ranked Middleton and Westosha Central were tied for the first-day Division 1 lead with four-player scores of 30-over-par 318. New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall shot a 4-under 68 for the individual lead.
In Division 2, Prescott shot 338 for the first-day lead. Prescott was led by Ava Salay, whose 78 tied her with Sally Vangsness of Hammond St. Croix Central for the opening-round lead.
WIAA State Tournament
At University Ridge GC, Madison
RESULTS MONDAY
DIVISION 1
Team scores (first of two days)—Middleton 318; Westosha Central 318; Sussex Hamilton 323; Brookfield Central 326; Bay Port 326; New Richmond 329; Waunakee 331; Union Grove 332; Tomah 341; Cedarburg 349; Appleton North 355; Brookfield East 365.
Top 10 individuals—Laurie Veenendall, NR, 68; Riley Pechinski, Stevens Point, 70; Ellie Frisch, Mid, 72; Sarah Balding, BC, 72; A.J. Powell, AN, 72; Kylie Walker, WC, 73; Jenna Anderson, Wales Kettle Moraine, 74; Norah Roberts, UG, 75; Madison Haugen, BE, 75; Avery Dudra, BP, 75; Madeline Fiebig Wales Kettle Moraine, 75.
Area individual—T16, Hannah Dunk, Milton, 78.
DIVISION 2
Team scores (first of two days)—Prescott 338; Hammond St. Croix Central 348; Racine Prairie 367; Freedom 382; Arcadia/Independence 387; Madison Edgewood 397.
Top five individuals—Ava Salay Pre, 78; Sally Vangsness, SCC, 78; Hallie Tulip, A/I, 81; Payton Schmidt, Jefferson, 83; Madeline Maraccini, RP, 84; Ava Pesha, Somerset, 84.
