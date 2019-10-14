Kallie Lux settled in after a rocky front nine Monday at University Ridge Golf Course.

The Janesville Craig junior bogeyed four of her first nine holes but finished strong to shoot a 10-over 82 during the first round of play at the WIAA state girls golf tournament.

Lux is tied for 16th in the individual standings. Brookfield Central's Sarah Balding leads the Division 1 field after shooting 72 on Monday. Balding birdied four holes, including three in a four-hole span on the back nine.

Lux was at 6-over through nine holes. After bogeying the par-4 10th, she parred six straight holes.

"We're feeling really good after today," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "Kallie is sitting amongst some good company right now. We have a plan for tomorrow, we just need to execute now."

Lake Geneva Badger's Holly Murphy was at 2-over before carding a 5-over 10 on the par-5, 421-yard ninth hole. The senior bogeyed her final four holes to shoot a 14-over 86. She's tied for 29th.

Big Eight Conference champion Middleton leads a crowded Division 1 field. The Cardinals (330) hold a one-shot lead over Arrowhead (331). Kettle Moraine (333) and Brookfield Central (337) are also in the hunt.

Madison Edgewood (347) holds a 29-shot lead over second-place Prescott (376) in the Division 2 team race. Edgewood's Grace Welch (76) had Monday's best D2 round.