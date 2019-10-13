LAKE GENEVA

Saving her best for last.

That seems to be the prevailing theme this girls golf season for Holly Murphy.

The Lake Geneva Badger senior has dominated on the links all season and will cap her illustrious prep career by playing at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the third straight year Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Murphy prepared for the state meet by blistering the Legend at Bristlecone course in Hartland at the Kettle Moraine Sectional on Tuesday. She fired a 2-under-par 69 in earning medalist honors.

“Not that she hasn’t always, but Holly has really seemed to have that laser focus this season,” Badger/Williams Bay coach Phil Huff said. “She was really nervous heading into the sectional meet, because a couple girls that she played with over the summer failed to qualify for state at sectional meets on Monday. But it was a good nervous, because she went out and birdied the first hole and four of the first five.

“I think it’s that mental toughness that sets her apart. She has that ability to quickly put a bad shot or a bad hole behind her.”

Murphy first picked up a club when she was 4 years old but didn’t start playing competitive golf and entering tournaments until she was 12. She found immediate success on the tournament trail and made the varsity lineup her freshman year at Badger.

Huff said Murphy was a decent player as a freshman, but that she really elevated her game going into her sophomore season. She ended the 2017 season with an eighth-place finish at state.

“I owe a lot to my swing coach, Dave Rasmussen,” Murphy said. “He kind of changed the way I approached the game, and each and every hole where now I’m attacking every pin and trying to set myself up for as many birdie opportunities as I can.

“And I started working out with a personal trainer and that has really helped, too. I know that college courses are going to be, on average, about 1,200 yards longer, so I had to get stronger and I have. I’m probably 40 yards longer off the tee this year than I was last year.”

Murphy has verbally committed to play college golf at North Dakota State.

Murphy finished 10th at state last season. An admitted poor opening round of 83 put her 11 shots behind the leader. She bounced back with a 75 in round two.

Huff said his senior had two goals when he first met her when she was in junior high.

“She flat out told me she wanted to win a state title and go to school and play golf at Stanford,” Huff said. “Those are some lofty goals, but winning state is one that is certainly possible, especially the way she’s playing right now.

“She’s one of the best putters around and doesn’t seem to make any mistakes around or on the green. And her distance control is spot on. She knows exactly what club to hit whether she’s 145 yards out or 175 yards out and is so consistent with every club in her bag.”

Murphy has a season stroke average of 74 for 18 holes and is trending toward 73. She ended last season with a 1.45 over-par average per nine holes and has reduced that to 1.15 this season.

Murphy knows that in order to win that elusive state title and fulfill her lifelong dream, she has to contend with not only a difficult University Ridge course for 36 holes but with defending Division 1 state champion Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port.

“That first round is really important,” Murphy said of Monday’s opening round. “They say you can’t win a tournament on the first day but you can lose it, and they’re right.

“I’ve just got to be able to drive the ball straight and go out and take it one shot at a time. I feel like I know that course really well, and I’ve taken really good notes on each and every hole so that I’ll never be in a position where I’m not sure what to hit or how a putt will break.”

In a season where Holly Murphy has dominated everything in sight, she hopes the trend continues for two more rounds.