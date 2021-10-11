Milton’s Hannah Dunk waits to tee off on the second hole at Riverside Golf Club in Janesville last month during a WIAA Division 1 regional. Dunk will represent the area at the state tournament today and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison.
Milton junior Hannah Dunk is glad to be playing in the WIAA state tournament once again. She’s glad to be playing in the fall once again. And she’s glad to be playing at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison once again.
Last school year, Dunk’s Red Hawks skipped the fall season due to COVID-19 and played instead in the alternate spring season. Even though Dunk finished fifth in the truncated state field, she is pleased things will be much closer to normal today and Tuesday at University Ridge.
Dunk survived a difficult Westosha sectional last week, tying for medalist honors with a 71 to earn an individual state berth. She is scheduled to tee off at 8:40 a.m. as part of a group that also includes Stevens Point’s Riley Pechinski and Oregon’s Addison Sabel.
Dunk spent a long weekend preparing for the two-day state tournament, playing several rounds at her home course, the Janesville Country Club, as well as a practice round Sunday at University Ridge.
Dunk said she is excited and ready for her chance to shine on the big stage at state.
“I’m especially excited that it’s back to normal,” Dunk said Sunday night.
Milton co-coach Brady Farnsworth said he thinks Dunk getting a taste of the state tournament this past spring—even though it was at Black Wolf Run in Kohler and not in Madison—will leave her well prepared.
“She’s playing some of her best golf right now,” Farnsworth said.
Dunk said she is ready for the less-than-ideal conditions forecast for today’s opening round. Rain is in the forecast much of the day. Tuesday’s outlook is much better, with partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s expected.
Dunk said she is going to focus on the aspects of her game she can control. And she understands that doesn’t include the weather.
“The conditions are going to be the same for everyone,” Dunk said. “I need to make sure my drives are good and that I make a lot of putts.”
