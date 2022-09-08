Parker splits, Craig loses twice at Big Eight Conference triangular Gazette staff Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Parker girls golf team improved to 6-2 in the Big Eight Conference after splitting two matches in a triangular at Pleasant View Golf Course on Wednesday.State-ranked Middleton defeated both city schools in the meet. The Cardinals shot 312, with Parker finishing with a 387 total and Craig at 411.Craig junior Mya Nicholson shot 77 to finish tied for second, while Sarah Zimmerman had 82 to lead Parker."Sarah had a nice round today for us," Parker coach John Zimmerman said. "She has been pretty consistent for us this season."Craig and Parker tee it up Saturday at Cardinal Invitational at Pleasant View. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Death notices for Sept. 2, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 6, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form