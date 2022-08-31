Parker golfers suffer first Big Eight Conference loss Gazette staff Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sun Prairie West handed the Janesville Parker girls golf team its first Big Eight Conference loss of the season Wednesday.Playing at Riverside Golf Course, West shot a score of 356 to beat Parker (367) by 11 shots. Both teams defeated Madison Memorial, which only had two varsity players.West's Isabel Royle was the medalist with an 80, with Parker's Sarah Zimmerman and West's Sophia Royle both shooting 85."This was our lowest (team) score of the season, but unfortunately, we came up a little bit short against Sun Prairie West," Parker coach John Zimmerman said."But we're 6-1 this season in the Big Eight, and I'm proud of the girls and their progress this season." Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Death notices for Aug. 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form