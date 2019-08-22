Janesville Parker's girls golf team opened up the Big Eight Conference dual meet season by splitting a pair matches Thursday.

Parker shot a 426 team total and defeated Beloit Memorial, which only had two golfers compete. Middleton shot 320 to earn the sweep.

Middleton's Kate Meier shot a 4-over 76 to win medalist honors at Pleasant View.

Bria McDade shot 100 to pace Parker.

"The girls competed well today on an away golf course," Parker coach John Zimmerman said. "I'm very proud of the effort and of gaining some experience for later in the season."

Big Eight Triangular

At Pleasant View (Par 72)

MIDDLETON 320, PARKER 426, BELOIT inc.

Middleton (320)--Kate Meier 76; Glenna Sanderson 78; Ellie Frisch 83; Makenzie Hodson 83

Parker (426)--Bria McDade 100; Mia Clarquist 105; Sarah Zimmerman 101; Madelyn Olson 120

Beloit (inc.)--Megan Scott 95; Olivia Cronin 103