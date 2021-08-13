Janesville Parker's girls golf team opened up the 2021 season with a fifth-place finish at the Badger Par 3 Invitational at Hawk's View in Lake Geneva on Thursday.

Westosha Central won the nine-team invite with a score of 249. Union Grove was second 253 and host Badger third at 301. Parker had a score of 335.

Union Grove's Norah Roberts set a tournament record in winning medalist honors with a one-over par 55.

Parker junior Sarah Zimmerman shot 77 to lead the Vikings.

 

Badger Par 3 Invitational

At Hawk's View (Par 54)

TEAM SCORES

Westosha Central 249, Union Grove 253, Lake Geneva Badger 301, Burlington 319, Janesville Parker 335, Wilmot 336, Elkhorn 359, Hamilton 391, Waterford 401

MEDAL LEADERS

1. Norah Roberts (UG) 55; 2. Chloe Brown (WC) 60; 3. Kate Walker (WC) and Kylie Walker (WC) 61; 5. Grace Geils (LGB) 65

AREA RESULTS

Parker--Sarah Zimmerman 77; Bailey Carlson 81; Macy Grover 91; McKenna Haenal 86

Badger--Chloe Chappell 72; Sarah Teske 72; Lexi Schmidt 93

Elkhorn--Grace Ivey 89; Reaghan Spaid 91; Katelin Krauklis 85; Rachel Pena 94

