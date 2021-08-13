Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Janesville Parker's girls golf team opened up the 2021 season with a fifth-place finish at the Badger Par 3 Invitational at Hawk's View in Lake Geneva on Thursday.
Westosha Central won the nine-team invite with a score of 249. Union Grove was second 253 and host Badger third at 301. Parker had a score of 335.
Union Grove's Norah Roberts set a tournament record in winning medalist honors with a one-over par 55.
Parker junior Sarah Zimmerman shot 77 to lead the Vikings.
At Hawk's View (Par 54)
TEAM SCORES
Westosha Central 249, Union Grove 253, Lake Geneva Badger 301, Burlington 319, Janesville Parker 335, Wilmot 336, Elkhorn 359, Hamilton 391, Waterford 401
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Norah Roberts (UG) 55; 2. Chloe Brown (WC) 60; 3. Kate Walker (WC) and Kylie Walker (WC) 61; 5. Grace Geils (LGB) 65
AREA RESULTS
Parker--Sarah Zimmerman 77; Bailey Carlson 81; Macy Grover 91; McKenna Haenal 86
Badger--Chloe Chappell 72; Sarah Teske 72; Lexi Schmidt 93
Elkhorn--Grace Ivey 89; Reaghan Spaid 91; Katelin Krauklis 85; Rachel Pena 94
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!