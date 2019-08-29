Despite losing a pair of Big Eight Conference dual meet matches Thursday, Janesville Parker girls golf coach John Zimmerman continues to see improvement from his young team.

Madison Memorial shot 373 at Odana Hills to beat Parker and Verona. The Vikings finished with a 430 total, while Verona went 1-1 after shooting 417.

Mia Clarquist led Parker with a 99, while Verona's Andrea Schleeper was medalist with an 83.

"Parker girls continue to show progress in our all areas of our game," Zimmerman said. "It's tough to come up on the short end today, but the girls fought hard."

Big Eight Triangular

At Odana Hills (Par 72)

Madison Memorial 373, Verona 417, Janesville Parker 430

Memorial--Bridget McCarthy 91; Ana Kielly 90; Natalie Rauwof 95; Jill Newman 97

Verona--Andrea Schleeper 83; Caitlyn Ott 97; Page Comstock 106; Alice Overland 131

Parker--Bria McDade 104; Mia Clarquist 99; Baleigh Pajerski 115; Sarah Zimmerman 112