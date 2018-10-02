Edgerton’s girls golf team experienced a wide range of emotions Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide tied for second place behind Edgewood at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood Sectional at Pleasant View in Middleton. That forced a playoff with Arcadia for the second and final qualification to next week’s state tournament.

Arcadia edged Edgerton by one stroke on a full-team, one-hole playoff. It kept the Tide from making their third-ever trip to state as a team and first since 2012.

When the dust settled, however, seniors Makenzie Suhr and Maddie Perkins each qualified for state play Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge as individuals.

Edgewood shot 337 to cruise to the team title, 38 strokes ahead of Arcadia and Edgerton.

Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi was medalist with a 6-over 77. A trio of Edgewood golfers held the next three spots, ahead of Suhr’s 86.

Oh, and one more thing. After the team playoff, Perkins was left to play off again. She outlasted Osseo-Fairchild’s Keila Kittelson on the first hole of an individual playoff for the final state-qualifying spot.

Division 2 Edgewood Sectional

At Pleasant View (71)

TEAM SCORES

Top two teams advance to state

Madison Edgewood 337, Arcadia 375, Edgerton 375, Wisconsin Dells 389, Ellsworth 393, Osseo-Fairchild 398, Darlington 425, Prescott 446

Arcadia beat Edgerton on the first hole of a team playoff

TOP MEDALISTS

Annie Balduzzi (Aquinas) 77, Grace Welch (ME) 80, Caitlyn Hegenbarth (ME) 82, Anaka Leske (ME) 84, Makenzie Suhr (Edg) 86

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Edgerton—Mali Kruckenberg 49-48—97, Makenzie Suhr 40-46—86, Maddie Perkins 45-45—90, Alexis Deavers 50-52—102

Note: Suhr and Perkins advanced to state as individuals

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse