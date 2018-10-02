Edgerton’s girls golf team experienced a wide range of emotions Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide tied for second place behind Edgewood at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood Sectional at Pleasant View in Middleton. That forced a playoff with Arcadia for the second and final qualification to next week’s state tournament.
Arcadia edged Edgerton by one stroke on a full-team, one-hole playoff. It kept the Tide from making their third-ever trip to state as a team and first since 2012.
When the dust settled, however, seniors Makenzie Suhr and Maddie Perkins each qualified for state play Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge as individuals.
Edgewood shot 337 to cruise to the team title, 38 strokes ahead of Arcadia and Edgerton.
Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi was medalist with a 6-over 77. A trio of Edgewood golfers held the next three spots, ahead of Suhr’s 86.
Oh, and one more thing. After the team playoff, Perkins was left to play off again. She outlasted Osseo-Fairchild’s Keila Kittelson on the first hole of an individual playoff for the final state-qualifying spot.
Division 2 Edgewood Sectional
At Pleasant View (71)
TEAM SCORES
Top two teams advance to state
Madison Edgewood 337, Arcadia 375, Edgerton 375, Wisconsin Dells 389, Ellsworth 393, Osseo-Fairchild 398, Darlington 425, Prescott 446
Arcadia beat Edgerton on the first hole of a team playoff
TOP MEDALISTS
Annie Balduzzi (Aquinas) 77, Grace Welch (ME) 80, Caitlyn Hegenbarth (ME) 82, Anaka Leske (ME) 84, Makenzie Suhr (Edg) 86
AREA TEAM RESULTS
Edgerton—Mali Kruckenberg 49-48—97, Makenzie Suhr 40-46—86, Maddie Perkins 45-45—90, Alexis Deavers 50-52—102
Note: Suhr and Perkins advanced to state as individuals
