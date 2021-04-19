Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson shot an 80 to lead the Cougars to a girls golf triangular victory over host Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial at the Janesville Country Club on Monday.
Nicholson shot a pair of 40s as the Cougars easily won the event with a 367. Lauren Dammen added an 86 for Craig.
Janesville Parker was second with 481. Sarah Zimmerman led the young Vikings with a 110.
Beloit Memorial had an incomplete squad with just three golfers.
PARKER TRIANGULAR
At Janesville Country Club (Par 72)
Janesville Craig (367)—May Nicholson, 40-40—80; Lauren Dammen, 46-40—86; Morgan Knilans, 46-50—96; Esther Jung, 55-50—105.
Janesville Parker (481)—Sarah Zimmerman, 53-57—110; Madelyn Olson, 65-67—132; Bailey Carlson, 59-59—118; Macy Grover, 61-60—120.
Beloit Memorial (inc.)—Sarah Ramsden, 46-48—94; Olivia Cronin, 54-56—110; Megan Scott, 46-64—110.