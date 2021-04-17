Mya Nicholson was on her game Friday at the Beloit Country Club.

The Janesville Craig freshman fired a 4-over par 76 to lead the Cougars to a nonconference win over Beloit Memorial. Craig finished with a score of 341, while Beloit's score was incomplete.

Nicholson had nines of 38-38. Craig senior Kallie Lux shot 80 and teammate Lauren Danmen had 85.

CRAIG 341, BELOIT MEMORIAL INC.

At Beloit Country Club (Par 72)

Craig (341)--Kallie Lux 80; Mya Nicholson 76; Lauren Danmen 85; Morgan Knilans 100; Esther Jung 111

Beloit (inc.)--Sarah Ramsden 88; Olivia Cronin 100; Megan Scott 100

