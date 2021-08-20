Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Parker’s Olivia Larson hits a shot during the Milton Best Ball Tournament at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Friday.
Mya Nicholson didn’t need a playing partner to win the Milton Best Ball golf invitational at Oak Ridge on Thursday.
The Janesville Craig sophomore fired a 2-over-par 74 to win medalist honors by four shots over the Oregon twosome of Emily Hopp and Drew Heffer. Milton’s Hannah Dunk finished third with a 79.
Craig won team honors with a score of 250, with Oregon second at 263. Milton was third at 269 and Janesville Parker eighth at 309.
”Today was a great day for our program,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “The Milton Best Ball tournament is one that we have been chasing for a long time.
”Our girls adapted well to the conditions and put together a nice round. What made it even better was that we won it with four girls, and everyone else brought five or six.”
Nicholson had a 2-under-par 34 on the front nine, including back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9.
Lauren Dammen added an 89 for Craig, with playing partners Esther Jung and Josie Thompson shooting 87.
The team of Sarah Zimmerman and Bailey Carlson shot 92 to lead Parker.
At Oak Ridge (Par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 250, Oregon 263, Milton 269, Madison West 286, Monona Grove 293, Fort Atkinson 298, Mukwonago 300, Janesville Parker 309, McFarland 315, Watertown 339
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Mya Nicholson (Craig) 74; 2. Emily Hopp and Drew Heffer (Oregon) 78; 3. Hannah Dunk (Milton) 79, Caroline Lewison and Capener (Baraboo) 81; 5. Natalie Kammer and Rachel Edwards (Fort Atkinson) 81
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig—Lauren Dammen 89; Esther Jung and Josie Thompson 87
Parker—Sarah Zimmerman and Bailey Carlson 92; Maddie Olson and Macie Grover 95; McKenna Haenel and Olivia Larson 122
Milton—Molly Jaegi and Delaney Jaskula 91; Bethany Vidruk and Jenna Koehn 99
