MILTON
Two of the state's top girls high school golfers put on a show at the Milton Best Ball Invitational at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson earned medalist honors thanks to a blistering 3-under par round of 69, while Milton senior Hannah Dunk finished second with an even-par 72.
Oregon won the team title with a score of 244, with Craig second at 264. Milton was third at 270 and Janesville Parker finished fifth at 285.
Nicholson made a mockery of the Oak Ridge course with her length off the tee.
"I hit my driver really well today, and my short game was pretty good, too," Nicholson said. "I had a couple of three-putt greens that cost me two bogeys, but other than that, I have no complaints."
Nicholson's first love remains basketball, and she spent the summer on the AAU circuit playing on her traveling team. She was a second-team all-Big Eight Conference selection last season.
Golf remains on the back burner for what Nicholson hopes to play in college, but she knows if she keeps firing rounds under par, the offers to play collegiate golf will start pouring in.
"I didn't play any (golf) tournaments this summer, but I was able to play at Glen Erin, the Janesville Country and here, so that was fun," Nicholson said. "Basketball is still at the top of my list, but if the right offer came along for golf, I'd certainly consider it."
Dunk used three straight birdies at holes 8, 9 and 10 in fashioning her low round at her home course. She was 10th at the WIAA Divsiion 1 state meet last year.
"I had 35 on the back, and considering how tough the greens are, I was really happy with that," Dunk said. "I tried to hit everything below the hole and just let it roll back.
"And I was playing pretty well coming into the season. I played a lot of tournaments in the summer, including a junior tour event at University Ridge where I shot 68."
University Ridge in Madison is the site of the girls state tournament.
Sarah Zimmerman and Bailey Carlson combined for an 84 to lead Parker.
