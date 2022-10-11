MADISON—Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson’s favorite season—basketball—is starting in three weeks.
But after the girls golf season she completed Tuesday at the WIAA state Division 1 state girls championship, she might be rearranging her priorities.
Nicholson birdied her final two holes to finish the two-day tournament at University Ridge with a 5-over par 149 total, which was good for a third-place finish.
Izzi Stricker, daughter of Steve and Nicki, shot a 2-under par 70 Tuesday to win the individual title with a 1-under 143. Kylie Walker of Westosha Central was the runner-up two strokes back at 1-over 145.
Craig coach Alex Schaar said Nicholson easily handled the pressure of the final round.
“She played great,” Schaar said. “She did some really great things toward the end of the round and got through the harder part of the course—the back nine—first, which helped out a lot.”
Nicholson started her round six strokes behind first-round leader Walker.
She started off with three straight pars. She then bogeyed the 294-yard, par-4 13th hole, and after another par, Nicholson had a double bogey 6 on the 280-yard 15th.
“My first shot actually was pretty good,” she said. “I hit it a little right, and it hit the cart path and rolled all the way down the cart path onto the 16th tee box. Then I hit it into the sand and had a three-putt.
“It was kind of crazy,” she said.
She was able to put the 3-over par score after the first six holes behind her.
She parred her final three holes on the back nine and started her second nine with a bogey and a birdie.
After three more pars, she bogeyed the par-5, 442-yard sixth hole to go to 7-over.
She parred No. 7 to set up her rousing finish.
On the par-3, 83-yard eighth hole, her drive ended up 4 inches from the hole, which resulted in a birdie.
Nicholson closed her tournament on the 421-yard, par-5 ninth hole.
“I hit my drive really, really well, and the wind carried it super far,” she said.
Super far, as in approximately 320 yards, which left her about 100 yards to the green.
“I hit it just over,” she said. “And then I actually almost made the eagle putt.”
She tapped in her birdie putt to finish her first state tournament with two birdies, a 2-over 74 and a 5-over-par total for the tournament.
The disappointment of last year’s sectional—where she thought she had qualified for state only to rush into an unexpected playoff she ultimately lost—stayed in the bottom of the cup after she pulled the ball out of the hole on No. 9.
“For both of us, I think that (losing the state spot) was hanging over our heads,” Schaar said. “That was a goal for her, and I wanted to make sure she got there.”
After the rest of the field finished a couple of hours later, she took home a third-place medal.
“It was awesome,” Nicholson said.
“She’s played high-quality golf all year,” Nicholson said. “She loves basketball, so I’m just happy to have her play golf for us. It’s so great for Craig High School.”
Nicholson said her performance this season and the two days at state has her considering putting more time into the outdoor sport.
“I’m still going to play basketball, but I’m definitely going to be out there (playing golf) a lot more,” Nicholson said. “I’m going for the top spot here next year.”
Dunk ties for 13th, Vidruk ties for 39th
Milton High senior Hannah Dunk did not get the breaks she needed to finish in the top 10 in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The Red Hawks senior shot a final round 81 Tuesday that gave her a two-round total of 158 and a tie for 13th place in the individual competition.
Dunk, who is headed to UW-Green Bay to play golf, watched putt after putt roll up to or just past the hole, including a few that rimmed out.
Milton junior Bethany Vidruk shot a second-round 89 to finish with a 172 total, which gave her a tie for 39th place in the individual standings.
WIAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS DIVISION 1 FINAL TEAM SCORES
Westosha Central 626, Middleton 645, Union Grove 660, Brookfield East 662, Waunakee 665, Arrowhead 675, Oconomowoc 676, Kaukauna 700, Tomah 702, Divine Savior Holy Angels 717, Bay Port 719, Stevens Point 782
TOP 10 PLUS TIES
1. Izzi Stricker (W) 143. 2. Kylie Walker (WC) 145. 3. Mya Nicholson (Janesville Craig) 149. 4. Madison Haugen (BE) 150. T5. Vivian Cressman (M) 151. T5. Katelyn Walker (WC) 151. 7. Payton Haugen (BE) 152. 8. Norah Roberts (UG) 153. 9. Lauren Lupinek (O) 154. T10. Grace Durkin (Notre Dame) 155. T10. Kaitlyn Amtmann (A) 155. T10. Riley Pechinski (SP) 155.
OTHER AREA PLAYERS
T13. Hanna Dunk (Milton) 158. T39. Bethany Vidruk (Milton) 172.
DIVISION 2 FINAL TEAM SCORES
The Prairie School 684, Prescott 684, Altoona/Regis 751, Madison Edgewood 761, Lancaster 768, Wrightstown 818.
TOP FIVE
1. Ava Salay (P) 149. 2. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound) 151. 3. Sophia Lawler (PS) 155. 4. Aliisa Helminen (Xavier) 161. 5. Payton Schmidt (Jefferson) 164.