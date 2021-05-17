Hannah Dunk saved her best for last Monday afternoon.
The Milton High sophomore birdied three of her final four holes en route to a 1-over par round of 73 and a share of the lead after day one of the WIAA girls state golf tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. The tournament concludes today with 18 holes.
Dunk is tied with two-time champion Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port, with Ellie Frisch and Glenna Sanderson of Middleton two shots back. Janesville Craig freshman Mya Nicholson shot an opening-round 76 and is three back of the lead.
“She couldn’t ask to be in a better spot,” Milton girls coach Brady Farnsworth told the Wisconsin State Journal about Dunk. “We have a game plan and we are going to stick to the game plan, and, hopefully, at the end of the day (Tuesday) we are right where we want to be. I’m just so proud of her. … She played phenomenally today.”
Middleton shot 311 to lead the team competition by 10 shots over Bay Port. Craig shot 343.
Dunk shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine but heated up on the back nine. She birdied holes 15, 16 and 18 to shoot a 1-under 35.
“I really wasn’t that nervous,” Dunk told the State Journal. “This is my last tournament (of the season), at state, and I just wanted to go out and have fun. And I wanted to play good.”
Nicholson had nines of 37 and 39 and did not have a double bogey on her card. She birdied two of the four par 5 holes.
Kallie Lux, making her third straight state appearance, shot 79 and is in eighth place.
Rounding out Craig's team score was a 92 from Morgan Knilans and a 96 from Lauren Dammen.
WIAA State Tournament
At Blackwolf Run (Par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 311, Bay Port 321, Sheboygan North/South 340, Janesville Craig 343
MEDAL LEADERS
1, Hannah Dunk (Milton) and Jo Baranczyk (Bay Port) 73; 3. Ellie Frisch (Middleton) and Glenna Frisch (Middleton) 75; 5. Mya Nicholson (Craig) 76
OTHER CRAIG SCORES
Kallie Lux 79, Lauren Dammen 96, Morgan Knilans 92