KENOSHA
Hannah Dunk is headed back to the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament.
Dunk, a Milton High School junior, punched her ticket Tuesday by tying for medalist honors at the Westosha Central Sectional at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Union Grove won the sectional title with a 310 total, while host Westosha was second at 317 and also earned an automatice state berth. Milton finished fourth and Craig was fifth.
Dunk shot a 1-under-par 71 to tie for the top spot with Jenna Anderson of Kettle Moraine and Norah Roberts of Union Grove. She joins Anderson and Kettle Moraine’s Madeline Fiebig as one of three individual qualifiers from the sectional.
“I’m very proud of Hannah,” Milton co-head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “She has worked extremely hard to establish herself as one of the top golfers in the state. It takes a special kind of individual to work at her game the way she does and to shoot an under-par round on such a big stage.
“All of the girls on the team look up to her as our leader.
“Hannah stepped up to the plate and answered. Looking forward to next week to see if we can make something special happen at the State Tournament. She’s playing her best golf at the right time. Hopefully, we can ride the hot streak and make a big splash next week on Monday and Tuesday! There’s a lot of talent in the field though, so it will definitely be a challenge, but I know Hannah will be up to it.”
Fiebig and Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson tied for fourth place after both shot 1-over 73s, but Fiebig—who shot a 31 on the front nine—defeated Nicholson in a playoff for the final spot.
Dunk finished fifth in last spring’s Division 1 alternate-season state tournament. Dunk’s teammate, Molly Jaeggi, shot 89.
Lauren Dammen shot 81 for Craig and Janesville Parker junior Sarah Zimmerman shot 89. Elkhorn’s Kate Krauklis shot 110.
The state tournament will return to University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Monday and Tuesday.
Division 2
In the Wisconsin Dells sectional at Trappers Turn Golf Course, Arcadia/Independence won the team title and Madison Edgewood earned second place, both earning team state berths.
Beloit Turner players Kendall Peterson shot 98 and Hannah Tysse shot 113, missing out on state berths.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: In each sectional the first two teams, plus the top three individual finishers on non-qaualifying teams, advance to the state tournament.
DIVISION 1
WESTOSHA CENTRAL SECTIONAL
At The Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, par 72
TEAM SCORES
Union Grove 310; Westosha Central 317; Wales Kettle Moraine 326; Milton 360; Janesville Craig 373; Mukwonago 382; Burlington 384; Lake Geneva Badger co-op 398.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
Jenna Anderson, WKM, 71; Norah Roberts, UG, 71; Hannah Dunk, Mil, 71.
Individual state qualifiers: Anderson, WKM, 71; Dunk, Mil, 81; Madeleine Fiebig, WKM, 73. Note—Fiebig won a sudden-death playoff with Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson for the final qualifying spot.
AREA INDIVIDUALS
Milton: Hannah Dunk 71; Molly Jaeggi 89; Bethany Vidruk 96; Sara Kronberg 104; Jenna Koehl 130.
Janesville Craig: Mya Nicholson 73; Lauren Dammen 81; Esther Jung 101; Josie Thomsen 118; Rowan Dunn 136.
Lake Geneva Badger co-op: Grace Geils 92; Sarah Teske 97; Chloe Chappell 103; Lexi Schmidt 106; Katy Teske 110.
Area players: Sarah Ramsden, Beloit Memorial, 77; Sarah Zimmerman, Janesville Parker, 89; Kate Krauklis, Elkhorn, 110.
DIVISION 2
WISCONSIN DELLS SECTIONAL
At Trappers Turn, par 72
TEAM SCORES
Arcadia/Independence 376; Madison Edgewood 392; Lakeside Lutheran 396; Jefferson 401; East Troy 414; Osseo-Fairchild 422; Wisconsin Dells 431; La Crosse Aquinas 436.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
Hallie Tulip, AI, 82; Payton Schmidt, J, 82.
Individual state qualifiers: Payton Schmidt, J, 82; Brianna Kirsch, Lancaster, 83; Ava Heckmann, LL, 88.
AREA INDIVIDUALS
Area players: Kendall Peterson, Beloit Turner, 98; Hannah Tysse, Beloit Turner, 113.