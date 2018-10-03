LAKE GENEVA
A state champion graduated and moved on.
A pair of first-year head coaches took the reins.
And yet another trip to the state tournament awaits.
Milton High’s girls golf team may have a bit of a new look, but the Red Hawks will close out their season the same place they have for the past five straight seasons and eight of the past nine—at UW-Madison’s University Ridge.
Milton captured the WIAA Division 1 Lake Geneva Badger Sectional title Wednesday at Geneva National’s Highlands Course.
“I’m super proud, because we’ve put in a lot of work, especially with our new coaches,” said Milton senior Taylor Hakala, who shot 10-over 81 to tie for second individually with junior teammate Claudia Seeman. “We were kind of a little hesitant at first ... but we’ve gone to practice, worked on what we’ve needed to work on and have stayed at practice until we get it figured out.”
The Red Hawks shot 359 to beat host Badger by 20 strokes. The Badgers earned the other team spot at state by edging Janesville Parker by three shots.
Parker senior Sophia Dooman was fourth with an 84 to qualify for state as an individual. Joining her at University Ridge will be Janesville Craig sophomore Kallie Lux, who tied for fifth with an 87 for the Cougars, who were fifth as a team.
Milton players said reaching state again this year was a goal from the first day this season, but they were forced to battle blustery conditions that led to higher scores throughout the field in order to win a sectional crown.
“We knew it was going to be windy conditions, so anything could happen,” said Ashton Stair, who shares head coaching responsibilities with Brady Farnsworth in their first year at the helm. “To get to the 18th green and to start hearing the scores was a relief. It was exciting. They did it.”
Stair and Farnsworth were charged with helping the Red Hawks reload after the loss of Mia Seeman. Seeman, the Division 1 state champion a year ago at University Ridge, graduated.
This year, Hakala and Claudia Seeman—Mia’s younger sister—have been battling for the low round on any given day. And a trio of sophomores backs them up: Grace Weis (who shot 97 on Wednesday), Reagan Moisson (100) and Callie Hakala (109).
“I think this means a lot for us,” Seeman said. “I can’t wait to see how we do.”
Murphy leads Badger to state
About the only player who didn’t succumb to the windy conditions was Badger junior Holly Murphy.
Murphy shot 3-over 74 to cruise to medalist honors and help the Badgers squeak out a state-tournament berth ahead of Parker.
Badger, which also got counting scores from freshman Annie Murphy (98), junior Kimmy Chappell (102) and senior Kayla Kerns (105), will be making its first-ever appearance at state as a program.
Dooman returns to state
Parker senior Sophia Dooman went through a wide range of emotions Wednesday.
Her round of 84 was the top score from a player not on a state-qualifying team, so she easily qualified for her second straight trip to state.
But Dooman couldn’t help but lament how close she was to playing at University Ridge with all of her teammates.
“It kind of hurts, because I feel like in a way I kind of let me team down a little bit,” Dooman said. “We were just so close—three shots. It’s easy to pick away at those shots.
“I’ll be able to enjoy it ... but right now it’s just a little hard.”
Parker’s score was bolstered by a career-low 89 from junior Bria McDade.
Lux will make state debut
As a freshman, Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux was just a couple shots from qualifying for the state tournament.
As a sophomore, she’ll be in the field at University Ridge.
Lux had just one hole all day where she did not card a 4 or a 6 on her way to an 87 and a tie for fifth.
“Today was a struggle, because the wind was annoying,” Lux said. “I didn’t get to go last year. I’m very excited.”
Division 1 teams begin teeing off at state at 8 a.m. Monday.
Division 1 Badger Sectional
At Grand Geneva Highlands (71)
TEAM SCORES
Top two teams advance to state tournament
Milton 359, Badger 379, Janesville Parker 382, Union Grove 384, Janesville Craig 389, Racine Case 425, Kenosha Tremper 456, Wilmot 470
TOP MEDALISTS
Holly Murphy (Bad) 74, Taylor Hakala (Mil) 81, Claudia Seeman (Mil) 81, Sophia Dooman (JP) 84, Veronica Parco (UG) 87, Kallie Lux (JC) 87
AREA TEAM RESULTS
Denotes player qualified for state as individual
Milton—Taylor Hakala 39-42—81, Claudia Seeman 38-43—81, Grace Weis 47-50—97, Reagan Moisson 51-49—100
Badger—Holly Murphy 38-36—74, Annie Murphy 50-48—98, Kayla Kerns 51-54—105, Kimmy Chappell 49-53—102
Parker—Sophia Dooman 38-46—84, Ashlyn Burdick 49-45—94, Bria McDade 44-45—89, Baleigh Pajerski 60-55—115
Craig—Kallie Lux 43-44—87, Sara Nerad 45-48—93, Lauren Dammen 46-51—97, Morgan Knilans 58-54—112
AREA INDIVIDUAL SCORE
Ryley Rand (Elkhorn) 56-53—110
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse