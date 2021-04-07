Reagan Moisson and the Milton girls golf team picked up a victory in Janesville on Wednesday.
Moisson shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Red Hawks to a dual meet victory over Parker. Milton won 193-217 at Riverside Golf Course.
Molly Jaeggi shot 43 to help back up the performance of Moisson, who was coming off co-medalist honors in Milton's first competition of the year last week.
Sarah Zimmerman led Parker with a 48.
MILTON 193, PARKER 217
Milton--Reagan Moisson 39, Molly Jaeggi 43, Sara Kronberg 54, Bethany Vidruk 57.
Parker--Sarah Zimmerman 48, Madelyn Olson 59, Bailey Carlson 55, Macy Grover 55.