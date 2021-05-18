For 27 holes, Milton High golfer Hannah Dunk was breathing down the neck of two-time WIAA state champion Jo Baranczyk in the 2021 state championship.
Then came the back nine Tuesday afternoon at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
The winds picked up. A couple of Dunk's shot went off line. A couple of others had tough lies.
By the 13th hole, Dunk was out of contention.
The talented sophomore shot a 11-over 47 on the back nine for a final round 83. Tied with Baranczyk for first place after Monday's first round and just a stroke behind after 27 holes, Dunk finished with a two-round total of 156, which was good for a tie for fifth.
Baranczyk, a senior out of Bay Port High, won her third consecutive state title. Baranczyk shot a 2-under 70 Tuesday to finish 11 shots ahead of runner-up Ellie Fritsch of Middleton.
Dunk started her day off with a bogey on No. 1, but she responded with a birdie on No. 2. She then rattled off seven straight pars to make the turn at 1-over par, which was just a stroke behind Baranczyk who was playing several holes behind Dunk.
"After 27 holes, she was exactly where we wanted her to be," Milton coach Brady Farnsworth said. "We had a really solid game plan rolling."
But things began to deteriorate with a bogey on the par-4 10th hole. Then she bogeyed the par-5 11th. Her bid for the state title ended with an 8 on the par-4 12th.
“It just started with one bad shot,” Dunk said in a phone interview. “The wind picked up and took my ball places where I didn’t want to go. I also had some pretty tough lies.
“I tried to get out of them. It didn’t happen.”
"She truly had a couple of bad breaks on the back nine," Farnsworth said. "It got away from her a bit. Then the emotions picked up, which is understandable."
The daughter of Brian and Heidi Dunk was able to find the silver lining out of her disappointment. She plans on another summer of playing tournaments, including one in Minnesota and several in Illinois.
“It was a good experience, and I’m really proud of myself,” Dunk said of her two days at state. “Especially from yesterday and my front nine today. I can learn from it.”
Farnsworth knows that will happen.
“The first 27 holes, she was right where we wanted to be,” Farnsworth said. “Then the winds picked up quite a bit. It made things quite a bit more difficult.
“The way she works to perfect her craft, you know she is going to be back here. You can be confident in that.”
Craig's Nicholson finishes eighth
Janesville Craig High freshman Mya Nicholson finished eighth in the individual competition. Nicholson shot a final round 83 to finish at 15-over 159.
Cougars teammate Kallie Lux shot a final-round 84 and finished 10th. Lux had rounds of 79 and 84.
With Lauren Dammen's 182 and Morgan Knilans' 183, the Cougars finish fourth in the four-school team competition with 343 strokes. State powerhouse Middleton won the team championship with a 311 total. Bay Port was second at 321, and Sheboygan North/South was third at 340.