JANESVILLE
Milton High girls golf coach Brady Farnsworth wasn’t sure what to expect from his team heading into Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional at Riverside.
He hoped the Red Hawks’ late-season success would carry over into the postseason.
He got his answer in the form of a regional championship.
Milton and Kettle Moraine both shot 347 to tie for the top spot, but the Red Hawks won a one-hole playoff to claim the regional crown. Janesville Craig finished third and Mukwonago fourth to also earn automatic sectional berths.
Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson shot a 2-under 69 to win medalist honors, one shot ahead of Craig’s Mya Nicholson. Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden, Janesville Parker’s Sarah Zimmerman, Fort Aktinson’s Natalie Kammer and Elkhorn’s Kate Krauklis also qualified for next week’s sectional meet by having the four lowest individual scores from the non-qualifying teams.
Led by Hannah Dunk’s 77 and Molly Jaeggi’s 81, the Red Hawks brought their best. Sara Kronberg (91) and Bethany Vidruk (98) rounded out the championship team.
”It was an awesome day. I’m really proud of the girls,” Farnsworth said. “We practiced really hard and kind of prepped for this moment and it paid off.
”We have a really, really tough sectional, with four out of the top 11 teams in the state. But you also want to be playing your best golf at this time of the season, so this should be a big confidence boost for the girls.”
Nicholson, a sophomore, fired her second straight sub-par round at Riverside and has now shot par-or-better in three straight tournaments.
Craig also got an 86 from Lauren Dammen.
”Our girls knew what they were coming into,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “We practiced here Monday and Tuesday, so we had a pretty good idea of what shots would look like today. And they knew kind of what to do if things weren’t going their way.”
Esther Jung, Rowan Dunn and Josie Thomsen complete Craig’s sectional qualifying team.
Zimmerman, a junior, punched her ticket to the sectional meet by parring her final three holes.
Next Tuesday’s Westosha Central Sectional meet is at Strawberry Creek Golf Course in Kenosha.
Division 1
Parker Regional
At Riverside (Par 71)
TEAM SCORES
Milton 347, Kettle Moraine 347, Janesville Craig 368, Mukwonago 372, Janesville Parker 390, Fort Atkinson 427, Elkhorn 434
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Jenna Anderson (KM) 69; 2. Mya Nicholson (JC) 70; 3. Hannah Dunk (Mil) 77; 4. Sarah Ramsden (BM) 79; 5. Molly Jaeggi (Mil) 81; 6. Madeline Fiebig (KM) 82; 7. Sarah Zimmerman (JP) 85
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig—Lauren Dammen 86; Esther Jung 103; Rowan Dunn 109
Parker—Bailey Carlson 100; Macy Grover 100; McKenna Haenel 105
Milton—Sara Kronberg 91; Bethany Vidruk 98
Elkhorn—Grace Ivey 102; Kate Krauklis 96; Lauren Vorpagel 117; Gabby Dixon 119