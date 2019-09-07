Middleton won its own 2019 Cardinal Invite girls golf tournament by 33 strokes Saturday over runner-up Notre Dame Academy.

Milton was the top area team, finishing in fifth with 361 strokes, one ahead of sixth-place Janesville Craig. Janesville Parker finished with a 435 team score.

Middleton teammates Ellie Frisch and Kate Meier each shot a 74 to top the individual standings.

Milton’s Hannah Dunk was fifth with an 81. Janesville Craig’s Sara Nerad finished 15th with an 85.

CARDINAL INVITE

At Pleasant View Golf Course

TEAM SCORES

Middleton, 315; Notre Dame Academy, 348; Waunakee, 351; Madison Edgewood, 355; Milton 361; Janesville Craig, 362; Divine Saviors Holy Name, 366; Notre Dame Academy JV, 370; Middleton JV, 371; Madison Memorial, 371; Onalaska, 372; Sun Prairie, 375; Franklin, 376; Madison West, 381; Verona 383; Menomonee Falls, 390; The Prairie School, 405; Lakeside Lutheran, 414; Oregon, 423; Nicolet, 424; Janesville Parker, 435.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ellis Frisch (Midd) 74; Kate Meier (Midd) 74; Anna Cesarz (DSHA) 76; Grace Welch (Edgewood) 79; Hannah Dunk (Milton) 81; Alyssa Schmidt (Ore), 81; Sydney Grimm (Waun) 82; Karlye Kriewaldt (Midd), 82; Grace Durkin (ND) 83; Glenna Sanderson (Midd) 83; Sydney O’Hearn (SP) 83; Makenzie Hodson (Midd) 84; Maya Heckmann (LL) 85; Amber Nguyen (Ona) 85; Sara Nerad (Craig) 85.